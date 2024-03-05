Brighton Securities Celebrates 55 Years of Financial Excellence, Manages $2 Billion in Assets

Marking a significant milestone, Brighton Securities, an independent financial services firm, is celebrating its 55th anniversary. Established by Marshall Levine and Alan Calderon on March 5, 1969, the firm has been a cornerstone of financial guidance and service from its home at 1703 Monroe Ave since its beginning. Today, it boasts $2 billion in assets under management and employs 41 dedicated professionals, serving clients across the United States.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Growth and Client Dedication

Under the leadership of CEO Melissa Hawryschuk, Brighton Securities has seen remarkable growth and success. "For over five decades, Brighton Securities has continually flourished, propelled by our unwavering commitment to nurturing client relationships and fostering team development," Hawryschuk stated. The firm attributes its longevity and success to a dynamic training initiative that has cultivated a culture of exceeding aspirations, empowering both clients and team members to reach new heights of success.

Strategic Vision for the Future

Advertisment

Brighton Securities' strategic vision focuses on continued growth and the expansion of services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This vision is grounded in the firm's history of adapting to changes in the financial landscape while maintaining a strong commitment to personal client relationships. Brighton Securities emphasizes the importance of its team, investing in professional development to ensure they can provide the best advice and service to their clients.

Impact on the Community and Industry

Beyond its achievements in financial management, Brighton Securities plays a pivotal role in the community, contributing to local charities and initiatives. This commitment to community involvement complements its industry contributions, where it serves as a model for client service and team development. The firm's anniversary not only celebrates its past successes but also sets the stage for a future where it continues to lead and innovate in the financial services industry.

As Brighton Securities looks towards the future, it stands on a solid foundation of success, client trust, and community involvement. This milestone offers an opportunity for reflection on past achievements and anticipation of future opportunities. With a clear vision and a dedicated team, Brighton Securities is poised to continue its legacy of excellence in financial services, making a lasting impact on its clients and the broader community.