BRICS to Issue 'Maharaja Bonds' in Local Currencies, Aims to Strengthen Economies

In a landmark development, the BRICS coalition, an alliance of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with six new members – Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Argentina, and Ethiopia – is making strides towards de-dollarization. The New Development Bank (NDB), an institution associated with BRICS, is prepping to issue 'Maharaja Bonds' valued at a staggering $28 billion. A significant departure from the norm, these bonds will be purchasable in the local currencies of the member nations, rather than the US dollar.

A Bid to Reinforce Local Economies

The initiative aims to fortify local currencies and invigorate the economies of participating countries. While the exact date for the bond release has yet to be announced, NDB's Chief Operating Officer, Vladimir Kazbekov, expressed that the bank is currently awaiting regulatory approvals before the launch.

Aligning with BRICS's Strategic Vision

This bold move aligns seamlessly with BRICS's overarching strategy. The coalition has long been committed to reducing reliance on the American currency, with an eye towards effecting changes in the global economic landscape. This strategic vision was further reinforced by BRICS leaders at their summit in late 2023, where they pledged to promote the use of local currencies and wholly rejected the manipulation of the global economy for political ends.

Implications for the Global Economic Order

The issuance of the 'Maharaja Bonds' marks a significant shift in the global economic order. By enabling the purchase of bonds in local currencies, BRICS not only bolsters the economies of its member countries but also presents a challenge to the dominance of the US dollar in international transactions. This move, if successful, could trigger a ripple effect, leading other economies to follow suit, thereby reshaping the global economic landscape.