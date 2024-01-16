BRF S.A. ADR Stock Experiences Modest Fluctuation: An In-depth Analysis

In a recent analysis of the Consumer Defensive sector, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) saw a modest fluctuation in its stock price on January 12, 2024. Opening at $2.58, it closed at $2.55 after peaking at $2.67 and dipping to a low of $2.57. Over the past year, the stock has oscillated between $1.05 and $3.09.

Steady Growth and Substantial Shares

BRF S.A. ADR has witnessed a consistent increase in yearbook sales over the last five years, boasting a growth rate of 6.58%. The average annual earnings per share stood impressively at 32.70%. The company has a considerable number of outstanding shares and in float, totaling $1.68 billion.

Financial Performance Indicators

Key financial performance indicators reveal a gross margin of 14.20%, an operating margin of 0.75%, and a pretax margin of -5.22%. In its latest quarterly report, BRF S.A. ADR announced earnings of -$0.05 per share, which fell below the predicted -$0.02 per share. The net margin was -5.79%, alongside a return on equity of -31.59%. Predictions for the succeeding fiscal year estimate earnings of -0.02 per share.

Future Projections and Stock Performance

The current price to sales ratio is pegged at 0.42, with diluted EPS at -0.65. The forthcoming EPS is anticipated to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and maintain the same in one year. The company's stock volume has slightly decreased in comparison to the previous year. Other significant metrics such as Stochastic %D, Average True Range, and historical volatility have been outlined to provide a comprehensive understanding of the stock's performance. BRF S.A. has a 50-day Moving Average of $2.70 and a 200-day Moving Average of $2.02, with identified resistance and support levels. The company's market capitalization stands at $4.45 billion, with annual sales of 10,422 million and annual income of -613,330 thousand.