Brewing New Horizons: A Bold Expansion in Beverage Innovation from Arkansas to Texas

Imagine sipping on a coffee that not only tastes good but also tells a story of innovation, collaboration, and strategic growth. This isn't just any coffee; it's the future of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages, brought to life through a remarkable expansion in Conway, Arkansas, and an ambitious joint venture in Littlefield, Texas. As we delve into this narrative, we find a company on the brink of transforming the beverage landscape, one sip at a time.

Expanding Capabilities in Conway

The recent expansion of the Extract and RTD facility in Conway, Arkansas, marks a significant milestone for the company. This enhancement is not merely about scaling up; it's about embracing the opportunity to meet the ever-growing market demand with innovation and efficiency. By bolstering their production capabilities, the company is poised to cater to a broader audience, ensuring that their RTD products are not just accessible but also of unparalleled quality. The essence of this expansion lies in its ability to blend traditional coffee flavors with modern-day convenience, offering consumers the best of both worlds.

A Strategic Venture in Littlefield

The announcement of a joint venture with Select Milk Producers sets the stage for a groundbreaking collaboration in Littlefield, Texas. This partnership is designed to create a new facility focused on Extended Shelf Life and Aseptic, Multi-Serve Bottle Line production. It's a bold step towards diversifying product offerings and strengthening the company's position in the market. The synergy between the company's expertise in coffee extracts and concentrates, and Select Milk's prowess in milk production, heralds the arrival of innovative coffee-based RTD products that promise sustainability and taste in every bottle. The anticipation of the first product shipment in the first quarter of 2026 underscores a future of possibilities and flavors waiting to unfold.

Financial Strategies Supporting Growth

The issuance of $72.0 Million Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2029 is a testament to the company's strategic financial planning. This maneuver is not just about securing capital; it's about investing in the future. With these funds, the company aims to support the growth and development of its Extract and RTD facility capabilities, ensuring that innovation remains at the core of its operations. Furthermore, the amendment to its existing credit agreement reflects a savvy approach to improving financial flexibility, empowering the company to pursue its expansion strategies with confidence and resilience.

As we witness these developments unfold, it's clear that the company is not just expanding its physical footprint from Arkansas to Texas. It's crafting a narrative of strategic growth, collaboration, and innovation that resonates with every sip of its RTD beverages. This story isn't just about a company; it's about setting new benchmarks in the beverage industry, one innovative step at a time.