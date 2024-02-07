Brent Stone Joins Ethos Capital as Managing Partner

Brent Stone, a seasoned investment authority with over 25 years of experience, has joined Ethos Capital LP as a Managing Partner. Possessing a rich background in insurance, financial services, and media and entertainment sectors, Stone has a track record of completing investments worth more than $20 billion.

Stone's Journey to Ethos Capital

Prior to joining Ethos Capital, Stone served as the Co-Head of the Buyouts Funds at Abry Partners, where he demonstrated his investment prowess for two decades. His arrival at Ethos Capital is projected to strengthen the firm's operating partner-centric model and values-driven philosophy.

A Values-Driven Philosophy

Such a philosophy has been a cornerstone of Ethos Capital since its inception in 2020 by Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehade. As a firm, Ethos Capital is committed to supporting middle-market businesses in North America and Europe. It offers operational expertise to companies through a team of 18 Executive Partners, with a strategic focus on adding value by enhancing operations and accelerating growth in partnership with existing management teams.

Seeking New Investments

Currently, Ethos Capital is on the lookout for new investments in companies that align with stakeholder capitalism and could benefit from the firm's operational experience and far-reaching business networks. The addition of Brent Stone to the team is expected to enhance Ethos' focus on these sectors and increase their pipeline of proprietary deal flow.