Breaking Barriers: 18 Women Forge New Paths in Finance Through WCM’s Return to Bay Street Program

As dawn breaks over the iconic skyline of Bay Street, the heart of Canada's financial district pulsates with the promise of new beginnings. In 2023, Women in Capital Markets (WCM) heralded a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to infuse the finance sector with much-needed diversity and equity. Through its innovative Return to Bay Street (RTBS) Program, 18 women, sidelined from the workforce, have been given the golden opportunity to reignite their careers in prestigious financial institutions across Canada.

Advertisment

Opening Doors to Opportunity

The RTBS Program, a beacon of hope for many, offers more than just a return to work; it is a comprehensive package designed to address the unique challenges faced by women seeking to re-enter the finance industry. These successful candidates, each with a story of pause and perseverance, were not only offered paid positions at leading banks and investment firms but also received mentorship and a one-year WCM membership to bolster their reintegration into the workforce. Among the beneficiaries are institutions like BMO Capital Markets, CIBC, Mackenzie Investments, Manulife, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, RBC, Scotiabank Global Wealth Management, and TD Securities, all united in the cause of fostering a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape.

A Journey of Empowerment

Advertisment

Launched in 2010, the RTBS Program stands as a testament to WCM's unwavering commitment to breaking down the barriers that have historically impeded women's advancement in finance. By targeting women with mid- to senior-level experience who have been out of the field for at least 18 months, the program seeks to not only facilitate their return but also ensure they ascend to positions at or above the levels they previously held. This strategic approach has not only empowered 123 women since its inception but has also challenged the status quo, prompting a reevaluation of talent management and retention strategies in the finance sector. The stories of these 18 women, now embarking on their new roles, are emblematic of resilience, ambition, and the transformative power of opportunity.

Charting the Course for a More Equitable Future

As these 18 women step into their roles at various esteemed organizations, they carry with them not just the hopes and aspirations of countless others yearning for a similar breakthrough but also the responsibility of paving the way for future generations. The RTBS Program's impact extends beyond the individual success stories; it signifies a shift towards a more inclusive and equitable finance industry. By providing structured pathways for re-entry, updating skills, regaining confidence, and reconnecting with important networks, WCM and its partner institutions are laying the groundwork for a sector where diversity is not just welcomed but celebrated.

In the grand tapestry of the finance industry's evolution, the Return to Bay Street Program and its beneficiaries stand out as vibrant threads, weaving a narrative of change, challenge, and triumph. The journey of these 18 women back to Bay Street is more than a professional comeback; it is a beacon of change, shining brightly on the path to a more equitable and diverse financial sector.