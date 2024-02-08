BRD Groupe Société Générale's Record-Breaking 2023: Growth, Sustainability, and Prosperity

BRD Groupe Société Générale's Triumphant 2023: A Year of Growth, Sustainability, and Prosperity

In a year marked by economic uncertainties and global challenges, BRD Groupe Société Générale defied expectations and demonstrated resilience, posting record financial results in 2023. The Romanian bank, part of the international banking group Société Générale, reported a net profit of RON 1.65 billion, a significant 24% year-over-year increase. The strong performance was driven by robust growth in lending activities, a burgeoning deposit base, and a strategic focus on sustainable financing.

Lending Activities and Deposit Growth

BRD's lending activities reached new heights in 2023, with the bank recording its best year in consumer loans production. The bank extended RON 7.7 billion in new loans to individuals, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. This growth was supported by a strong performance in both retail and corporate deposits, which saw a 10.1% increase in the deposit base.

Corporate financing also experienced impressive growth, with lending on corporates advancing by 23%. This expansion was fueled by the bank's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations, which contributed significantly to the bank's overall financial performance.

Sustainable Financing and Digital Expansion

BRD Groupe Société Générale made significant strides in its sustainable financing objectives in 2023. The bank completed RON 2.3 billion in sustainable financing transactions, contributing to a total of approximately EUR 800 million. This achievement brings the bank closer to its 2025 target of EUR 1 billion in sustainable financing, demonstrating its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

In the digital realm, BRD's mobile application, YouBRD, continued to gain popularity, reaching over 1.4 million users – a 33% increase from the previous year. The bank also expanded its digital offerings to include 100% online investment products, further solidifying its position as a leading digital bank in Romania.

Improved Asset Quality and Shareholder Returns

BRD's asset quality improved significantly in 2023, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio falling below 2%. This improvement was due to recoveries and limited NPL formation. The bank released RON 57.4 million as a result of these recoveries, contributing to its strong financial performance.

The bank's return on equity (ROE) reached an impressive 21%, up from 15.9% in 2022. This growth in ROE is a testament to the bank's solid financial foundation and its ability to generate value for its shareholders. To further reward shareholders, the Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payout ratio of 60% of the bank's 2023 net result.

Reflecting on the bank's accomplishments in 2023, Maria Rousseva, CEO of BRD Groupe Société Générale, expressed her satisfaction with the strong financial performance and solid foundation for growth. "Our focus on sustainable financing, digital innovation, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to navigate the challenges of 2023 and deliver exceptional results. We are well-positioned to continue this momentum in the years to come, creating value for our shareholders, customers, and the communities we serve."

As BRD Groupe Société Générale looks ahead to 2024, it remains committed to its strategic objectives of growth, sustainability, and prosperity. With its strong financial performance, expanding digital offerings, and commitment to ESG principles, the bank is well-equipped to face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.