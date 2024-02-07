Brazilian Bank Bradesco Reports Lower Annual Recurring Net Income, Anticipates Strategic Transformation

A leading Brazilian bank, Bradesco, has released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2023, recording a recurring net income of 2.88 billion reais ($580 million). This figure falls notably short of the Bloomberg consensus expectations of 4.63 billion reais. The overall annual recurring net income presented a similar downward trend, totalling 16.3 billion reais for the year, compared to the previous year's 20.68 billion reais.

2023: A Year of Challenges

The bank acknowledged 2023 as a challenging year, attributing the less-than-ideal financial performance to the impact of high delinquency ratios, which reached their peak in June. However, these ratios have begun to show signs of decline, a trend the bank expects to continue into 2024. Despite the promising signs of improvement, credit costs remained high throughout 2023.

Strategic Plans for 2024

As default rates started to fall, the bank has reaccelerated credit origination in retail. Looking ahead, Bradesco is preparing for a transitional year in 2024, with strategic plans in place to transform its operations and improve profitability. The bank's management remains optimistic that these plans will yield positive results beginning in 2024, with more substantial benefits expected from 2025 onwards.

Financial Landscape in Brazil

The Brazilian Selic interest rate saw a significant increase, reported at 13.8% for 2023, a stark contrast to the 2% recorded during the pandemic. Meanwhile, inflation was pegged at 4.62% for the year, aligning with the bank's target for the first time since 2020.

Despite falling short of the projected earnings, the bank is confident in its strategic plans and the expected improvement in the Brazilian economy. The bank's commitment to its clients and its resolve to navigate the financial landscape promises a hopeful outlook for the future.