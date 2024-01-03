en English
Bulgaria

Bravo Property Fund Announces Partial Bond Repayment Amid Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 am EST
Bravo Property Fund Announces Partial Bond Repayment Amid Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations

The Sofia Stock Exchange-listed Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPYC) has revealed plans for a partial repayment of the principal on one of its bond issues. Scheduled for January 11, 2024, the repayment will total BGN 225,000 or BGN 7.5 per individual bond. Only bondholders registered with the Central Depository by January 8, 2024, the record date, will be qualified for the partial repayment.

Final Trading Date and Post-Repayment Scenario

The last day to trade these bonds on the BSE-Sofia to be eligible for the repayment is January 4, 2024, with the ex-date set for January 5, 2024. Following the repayment date, the remaining interest will be calculated based on the newly outstanding principal amount of BGN 25,725,000. Any transactions conducted post-January 4, 2024, will confer rights based on the new outstanding principal amount per bond, which will stand at BGN 857.5.

Implications on Euro Zone Bond Yields

Meanwhile, euro zone government bond yields rose on the first trading day of 2024, but lingered near multi-month lows as money markets estimated around 160 basis points of policy rate cuts this year. Germany’s 10-year yield dropped 55 basis points in 2023, primarily in November and December, as inflation slowed more than anticipated. Post-Christmas thin liquidity saw outsized movements, with the Bund yield dipping below 2% before sharply rebounding above that mark.

ECB’s Position and Market Expectations

Despite weak bank lending across the euro zone in November, and December 2023 forwards on ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) standing at 2.28%, indicating expectations for a depo rate at 2.38% by year-end and 162 bps of cuts from 165 bps the previous week, European Central Bank (ECB) officials remain cautious. ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann recently stated it was premature to discuss reducing borrowing costs, stating that such a move in 2024 is far from assured. Fellow policymaker Isabel Schnabel echoed this sentiment, noting that the ECB has a considerable distance to cover before bringing inflation down to its 2% goal. The market’s focus will soon shift to euro area inflation data, with upcoming German figures likely to set the tone for financial markets.

Bulgaria Business Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

