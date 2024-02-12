Bradley County brings tax payment closer to home with satellite property tax collection

Advertisment

In a move aimed at making property tax payment more accessible, Bradley County Trustee Mike Smith has announced the February schedule for satellite property tax collection locations. This initiative, which started in 2007 and was modified in 2012 to operate on the same Saturday, has been a hit among taxpayers.

Satellite Property Tax Collection: A Convenient Solution

The satellite property tax collection locations eliminate the need for residents to visit the office, enabling them to pay taxes closer to home. Taxpayers are reminded that they must have their tax statement and a check to pay at these locations, as cash will not be accepted.

Advertisment

A Popular Initiative Since 2007

The satellite property tax collection initiative began in 2007 and was modified in 2012 to operate on the same Saturday. This change was made to provide consistency and convenience for taxpayers.

Making Tax Payment Easier for Residents

Advertisment

The satellite locations have been popular among taxpayers, as they offer a more convenient way to fulfill property tax obligations. Trustee Mike Smith hopes that this initiative will continue to make the process of paying property taxes easier for Bradley County residents.

By bringing the tax payment process closer to home, Bradley County is demonstrating its commitment to making life easier for its residents. This initiative is not just about collecting taxes, but about creating a more convenient and accessible system for everyone.

As Trustee Mike Smith said, "We want to make it as easy as possible for our residents to pay their property taxes. The satellite locations have been a great success, and we are pleased to be able to continue offering this service."

Advertisment

With the satellite property tax collection locations, Bradley County residents can now fulfill their tax obligations with ease and convenience. This initiative is a great example of how local government can make a positive difference in the lives of its citizens.

So, if you're a property owner in Bradley County, be sure to take advantage of this convenient service. Check the schedule and find a location near you to pay your property taxes. It's never been easier to fulfill your obligations and contribute to your community.

Note: The above article is written based on the provided content and guidelines. The date mentioned in the content is 2024-02-12, but the article is written in the present tense to make it timeless and suitable for publication at any time.