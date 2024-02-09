BPI to Raise Funds through Local and Foreign Debt Markets in Q1-Q2 2024

In a strategic move to refinance maturing obligations and bolster its lending portfolio, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has announced plans to raise funds through both local and foreign debt markets in the first half of the year.

A Dance of Refinancing and Expansion

Eric Luchangco, BPI's chief finance and sustainability officer, revealed that the bank is considering a return to the offshore bond market to refinance $300 million worth of bonds due in September 2023. The issuance is anticipated to occur by the end of the first quarter, but no later than the second quarter.

This decision echoes BPI's previous fundraising efforts in 2022, when they successfully secured $300 million through a syndicated loan. This loan was partially used to finance maturing foreign obligations, garnering support from 21 lenders and surpassing the initial target of $200 million.

The Allure of the Local Market

Beyond the offshore debt market, BPI is also contemplating tapping into the onshore debt market. This consideration follows the bank's successful raise of P36.66 billion from 1.5-year peso fixed rate bonds due 2025 in November last year.

In May 2022, BPI further established a new P100-billion bond and commercial paper program, succeeding a similar program from late 2019 that had been fully utilized.

BPI's Calculated Choreography

BPI's decision to issue offshore bonds this year aligns with their broader strategy for refinancing and expanding their lending portfolio. This approach allows the bank to maintain a healthy balance sheet while continuing to support the growth of their clients.

As the bank navigates the intricate dance of financial markets, it remains committed to delivering value to its stakeholders, contributing to the Philippine economy, and fostering financial inclusion.

With each step in this choreography, BPI continues to write its story as a leading player in the region's financial landscape, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to its mission.

As the curtain rises on this new act, the world watches with anticipation, eager to see how this tale unfolds.