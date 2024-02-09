Boyd Gaming Corporation Achieves Record Revenues and EBITDAR in 2023

In a conference call unveiling Boyd Gaming Corporation's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, President and CEO Keith Smith reported record revenues and EBITDAR, marking the third consecutive year of such achievements. The company's growth was driven by its Online and Managed businesses, as well as stable revenues from property operations.

A Triumphant Year: Boyd Gaming's Record-Breaking Performance

Boyd Gaming Corporation closed 2023 with an impressive financial performance, setting new records in revenues and EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent/Restructuring costs). This marked the third consecutive year that the company had achieved such milestones.

The growth was attributed to both the Online and Managed businesses, as well as stable revenues from property operations. The expansion of non-gaming business and continued strength in play from core customers also contributed to Boyd Gaming's success.

Q4 2023: A Mixed Bag with Promising Signs

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Boyd Gaming saw revenues increase by 3% to $954 million, primarily due to growth in the Online segment. EBITDAR, however, slightly decreased to $355 million from the previous year's record fourth quarter.

Gaming revenues for the final quarter experienced a marginal decline of less than 1%, an improvement from previous quarters. This was due to a notable increase in play from core customers, offset by a decrease in retail play. The decline in retail play, however, was the smallest since the first quarter of 2023.

Non-gaming revenue continued its upward trend, showing a 1.5% increase over the prior year.

Looking Ahead: A Strong Balance Sheet and Strategic Partnerships

Despite non-cash pretax charges, Boyd Gaming's financial performance demonstrated its ability to efficiently manage the business and deliver profitable growth. The company's net income for the full year was $620.0 million, and they returned more than $475 million to shareholders while investing in their properties.

The strategic partnership with FanDuel has been a key driver of Boyd Gaming's online business, and with a strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to growth, the company is poised to continue its positive trajectory into 2024.

In conclusion, Boyd Gaming Corporation's record-breaking performance in 2023 underscores its resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving gaming landscape. As the company moves forward, it will continue to focus on delivering profitable growth and creating long-term shareholder value.