BOV Announces Record €251.6M Pre-Tax Profit in 2023, Green Loans Surge Significantly

Bank of Valletta (BOV) unveiled its annual financial results for 2023, marking a landmark year with a pre-tax profit of €251.6 million, a significant leap from the previous year's figures. Addressing the media, CEO Kenneth Farrugia attributed this remarkable performance to a combination of favorable interest rate trends and a substantial increase in income from loan facilities, particularly green loans, which have seen a dramatic rise.

Green Initiatives Drive Growth

BOV's commitment to financing green initiatives has been a cornerstone of its strategy, with loans for electric vehicles, photovoltaic panels, energy-saving insulation, and double-glazing leading the way. In 2023 alone, the bank issued over €38 million in green loans, making up a third of its total personal lending portfolio. This represents a significant increase from 11% the previous year, underscoring the growing demand for sustainable financing options among consumers.

Record Home Loans and Dividend Payouts

Alongside its achievements in green financing, BOV also reported an unprecedented increase in home loans, which rose by €217 million in 2023, reaching a total of €2.9 billion. In line with its strong financial performance, the bank declared an interim dividend of €0.0462 per share in December and plans to recommend a final gross dividend of €0.0700 per share at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. This proposal, pending regulatory approval, would result in a total gross dividend of €0.1162 per share for the year, translating to a €67.9 million payout to shareholders.

Navigating Challenges and Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the past year, BOV chair Gordon Cordina highlighted the bank's success in navigating challenges and resolving legacy issues, including a substantial out-of-court settlement and the restoration of US Dollar clearing services through a new partnership with Citibank. Cordina also touched on the ongoing challenge of promoting private pension schemes in Malta, suggesting an opt-out system to encourage wider participation and ensure pension adequacy for future generations.

As Bank of Valletta closes a record-setting year, its strategic focus on green loans and sustainable financing, along with careful navigation of past challenges, positions it for continued growth and success. With an eye on the future, BOV's leadership remains committed to enhancing shareholder value, promoting sustainable development, and addressing the long-term financial security of its clients.