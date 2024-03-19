Botswana Stock Exchange Bolsters Women Entrepreneurs with P20,000 Donation in Chobe

Last week, in a significant move to support community development and women's entrepreneurship, the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) announced a P20,000 donation to a Chobe-based SME specializing in basket weaving. This initiative, led by the BSEL's newly appointed board chairperson, Neo Sesame Mooki, marks a pivotal moment in the organization's corporate social responsibility efforts. According to BSEL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thapelo Tsheole, this donation underscores the exchange's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs in Botswana.

Advertisment

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

At the heart of this initiative is the BSEL's goal to empower women entrepreneurs, who are often the backbone of their communities. The donation to the women-led SME in Chobe is part of a broader strategy to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are integral to the local economy. Neo Sesame Mooki, who took over as BSEL board chair last year, has shown a keen interest in fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance among women. Her decision to donate all of her sitting remuneration to good causes and charities in Botswana further exemplifies her commitment to making a tangible difference in the communities where the BSE operates.

Impact and Vision

Advertisment

The donation from the BSEL not only provides financial support to the SME but also brings attention to the importance of supporting women-led businesses. "These women are not just artisans; they are the bedrock of our society, embodying resilience, creativity, and hope," said Mooki, highlighting the broader impact of empowering women entrepreneurs. The initiative also aligns with Mooki's professional background and personal interests, as she is deeply involved in supporting startups, SMEs, and mentoring young people.

Looking Forward

This donation by the BSEL is a step towards a more inclusive and supportive business ecosystem in Botswana. By focusing on empowering women entrepreneurs, the BSEL not only contributes to economic development but also champions gender equality in the business world. As more organizations recognize the importance of supporting women-led enterprises, initiatives like this could pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all members of the community.