Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Money Supply Shows Significant Increase, Indicates Economic Growth

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s central bank has reported a significant increase in the country’s money supply for November, compared to the same period the previous year. The surge in the M1 and M2 money supply is an economic indicator that reflects the country’s financial health and stability.

Growth in M1 Money Supply

The M1 money supply, which consists of cash in circulation and transferable deposits in domestic currency (excluding deposits of the central government and bank deposits), was recorded at 21.15 billion Bosnian marka. This figure shows a noticeable rise from 19.4 billion marka at the end of November the previous year. The increase in M1 is a positive signal for the country’s economic performance, as it indicates an increase in liquid assets that can be quickly converted into spending.

Uptick in M2 Money Supply

In addition, the M2 money supply, which includes M1 plus quasi-money (QM), saw a 7.3% year-on-year increase, reaching a total of 35.2 billion marka. Quasi-money incorporates other domestic currency deposits, as well as transferable and other foreign currency deposits (excluding those of the central government and bank deposits). The rise in M2 money supply signifies a boost in the broader economy, as it includes assets that are less liquid than M1 but still contribute significantly to the aggregate money supply.

Comparative Figures and Economic Implications

The figures for the end of October showed that the M1 money supply was slightly lower at 21.1 billion marka, while the M2 money supply remained unaltered at 35.2 billion marka. The progression in these figures from October to November indicates a robust and growing economy. The increase in both M1 and M2 money supply can stimulate economic activities, improve liquidity in the market, and potentially lead to economic growth. However, it also calls for careful monitoring to prevent inflationary pressures.