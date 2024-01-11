en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Money Supply Shows Significant Increase, Indicates Economic Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Money Supply Shows Significant Increase, Indicates Economic Growth

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s central bank has reported a significant increase in the country’s money supply for November, compared to the same period the previous year. The surge in the M1 and M2 money supply is an economic indicator that reflects the country’s financial health and stability.

Growth in M1 Money Supply

The M1 money supply, which consists of cash in circulation and transferable deposits in domestic currency (excluding deposits of the central government and bank deposits), was recorded at 21.15 billion Bosnian marka. This figure shows a noticeable rise from 19.4 billion marka at the end of November the previous year. The increase in M1 is a positive signal for the country’s economic performance, as it indicates an increase in liquid assets that can be quickly converted into spending.

Uptick in M2 Money Supply

In addition, the M2 money supply, which includes M1 plus quasi-money (QM), saw a 7.3% year-on-year increase, reaching a total of 35.2 billion marka. Quasi-money incorporates other domestic currency deposits, as well as transferable and other foreign currency deposits (excluding those of the central government and bank deposits). The rise in M2 money supply signifies a boost in the broader economy, as it includes assets that are less liquid than M1 but still contribute significantly to the aggregate money supply.

Comparative Figures and Economic Implications

The figures for the end of October showed that the M1 money supply was slightly lower at 21.1 billion marka, while the M2 money supply remained unaltered at 35.2 billion marka. The progression in these figures from October to November indicates a robust and growing economy. The increase in both M1 and M2 money supply can stimulate economic activities, improve liquidity in the market, and potentially lead to economic growth. However, it also calls for careful monitoring to prevent inflationary pressures.

0
Business Europe Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas Submits FDP to Boost India's Domestic Energy Production
Vedanta’s oil and gas subsidiary, Cairn Oil & Gas, has officially submitted a Field Development Plan (FDP) with the intent of kick-starting gas production from the Jaya field in Gujarat by 2024. The FDP is no mere formality, but a vital cog in the wheel of oil and gas field development, outlining the strategy for
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas Submits FDP to Boost India's Domestic Energy Production
Puma Identified as Most Sustainable Fashion Brand in Unique Study
6 mins ago
Puma Identified as Most Sustainable Fashion Brand in Unique Study
Lidl Proposes New Supermarket at Namco Funscape Site in Norwich
6 mins ago
Lidl Proposes New Supermarket at Namco Funscape Site in Norwich
AB Šiaulių Bankas to Unveil Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 in Upcoming Webinar
2 mins ago
AB Šiaulių Bankas to Unveil Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 in Upcoming Webinar
Foreign Investors Look Beyond Malaysia's 1MDB Scandal, Says Minister
5 mins ago
Foreign Investors Look Beyond Malaysia's 1MDB Scandal, Says Minister
Freelance.com Acquires STA Group: A Strategic Move to Solidify European Leadership
6 mins ago
Freelance.com Acquires STA Group: A Strategic Move to Solidify European Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
Clemson's Struggles Continue: Third Consecutive ACC Loss to Virginia Tech
2 mins
Clemson's Struggles Continue: Third Consecutive ACC Loss to Virginia Tech
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux
2 mins
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
3 mins
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
3 mins
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development
3 mins
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
4 mins
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
5 mins
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
5 mins
YouTuber Speed Sparks Controversy with Comments on Messi; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami World Tour Announced
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
5 mins
Jason Nolf Clinches Second Consecutive Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Event
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
33 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app