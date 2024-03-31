Borrower beware: default risks linger despite interest rate hiatus

Recent analysis by credit bureau illion highlights an alarming trend: a significant increase in delinquencies across home loans, credit cards, and personal loans, painting a grim picture for the financial health of many Australians. Despite unchanged interest rates since November and a slight ease in cost-of-living pressures, illion's Barrett Hasseldine warns of an ongoing risk of default, particularly pronounced in Sydney and Melbourne.

Unpacking the Data

Illion's quarterly credit stress barometer, leveraging data from over 18 million consumers, indicates a 25% jump in missed repayments in the December quarter compared to the previous year. This rise in delinquency rates—7% for credit cards, 5% for home loans, and 2% for personal loans—signals a persistent challenge into the first half of 2024. Credit stress, having peaked mid-last year amid 12 consecutive interest rate hikes, saw a temporary decline only to resurge towards 2023's end.

State-specific Struggles and Spending Patterns

In Victoria and NSW, the surge in credit card delinquencies, by 8% and 6% respectively, is attributed to the increased reliance on credit amidst the cost-of-living pinch. The Reserve Bank's recent review echoes these concerns, highlighting that one in 20 home borrowers on variable rates spends beyond their income. Interestingly, despite these financial strains, many consumers ramped up discretionary spending in the latter half of 2023, particularly on 'stay at home' purchases.

The Path Ahead

The intersection of rising delinquencies and increased discretionary spending points towards a worrying trend of 'consumer over-exuberance.' As illion and the Reserve Bank caution, the financial landscape remains precarious for borrowers. The ongoing challenge, despite stable interest rates and inflation, underscores the vulnerability of households grappling with higher costs and diminishing savings, suggesting a complex year ahead for the Australian financial system.