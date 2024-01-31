Boot Barn Holdings Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Boosting Investor Confidence

Boot Barn Holdings, trading under the ticker symbol BOOT, announced its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the market closed. Surpassing the estimated earnings per share (EPS) by 1.12%, the company posted an EPS of $1.81, beating the projected $1.79. The quarter's revenue saw a climb of $5.85 million compared to the same period the previous year, adding to the financial health of the company.

Historical Performance and Market Impact

In terms of historical performance, Boot Barn Holdings has had a consistent record of exceeding estimates. The company had beaten the EPS estimates during the previous quarter by $0.02, which led to an 8.58% surge in the share price the following day. Such earnings releases are closely monitored by investors due to their significant impact on the company's stock price and as an indicator of the company's financial performance.

Financial Report Overview

The third-quarter financial report highlighted a consensus EPS estimate of $1.79, representing a year-on-year decrease of 19.7%, and a consensus revenue estimate of $527.97 million, marking a 2.6% increase year-on-year. Over the last two years, Boot Barn has surpassed EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Estimate Revisions

In the last three months, the EPS estimates have undergone five upward revisions and seven downward revisions. Meanwhile, the revenue estimates have seen no upward revisions and twelve downward revisions. Detailed information about Boot Barn Holdings's past earnings performance and future earnings can typically be found on their earnings calendar.