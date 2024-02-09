Bonduelle Discloses Monthly Information on Voting Rights and Shares

In the ever-evolving world of global finance, transparency stands as a cornerstone of trust and stability. Today, Bonduelle, the French limited partnership by shares, fortifies this very foundation by disclosing its monthly information on the total number of voting rights and shares that comprise its share capital.

Advertisment

This disclosure, in accordance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Market Authority, is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is a beacon of openness that illuminates the path for shareholders and potential investors alike.

Bonduelle, a name synonymous with the agricultural industry, has its registered office nestled in La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France. With a history steeped in agricultural excellence, the company has etched its presence in the Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register under the number 447 250 044. As of today, Bonduelle reports its share capital to stand at a robust 57 102 699,50 euros.

The intricate dance of numbers doesn't end there. The company has meticulously calculated the total number of voting rights by subtracting the number of shares without voting rights from the total number of shares issued by the company. This calculation is a testament to Bonduelle's commitment to providing a clear and comprehensive voting structure for its stakeholders.

Advertisment

The Rhythm of Regulatory Compliance

In the symphony of global finance, regulatory compliance sets the rhythm. Bonduelle's disclosure is an echo of this rhythm, a melody that resonates with the requirements of Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Market Authority. This disclosure is not a solitary note; it is a chorus that reverberates through the financial landscape, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability.

The disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares is a regulatory requirement, but it is more than just a checkbox on a compliance form. It is a narrative of trust, a story that unfolds with each number and calculation. It is a tale that speaks to the heart of the financial world, a reminder that transparency is the lifeblood of stability and growth.