Bond Market Rally Overshadows a Looming $2 Trillion Debt Problem

The final quarter of 2023 witnessed a sudden resurgence in bond values, leading to a rally that resulted in a decrease in yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury. This was a welcome change that prevented a third consecutive year of negative returns for core bond funds. Concurrently, this rally led to an increase in equity values, with investors unhesitatingly embracing risk towards the end of the year. This upward trend was not limited to bonds and equities alone; Bitcoin and Gold also experienced rallies, possibly indicating concerns around fiat currencies and the creditworthiness of governments grappling with unprecedented debt loads.

The Rally and Its Underlying Implications

The bond rally was accompanied by a shift in focus away from the growing concerns on debt supply. The immediate gains from the rally seemed to have taken precedence over the long-term implications of increasing deficits. This shift in conversation is indicative of the excitement overshadowing the looming $2 trillion debt problem. Amidst the positivity, previous worries about debt supply, referring to the sum of debt issued by governments, have faded into the background.

A Glance at the Global Stage

On a global level, Europe’s governments have borrowed money at a record high, attracting demand from international investors. Central banks and funds from the Middle East and Asia are lending to countries like Spain, Italy, and Belgium. There is an ongoing bond rally across the region, fuelled by expectations of interest rate reductions. International buyers, particularly from Japan and China, are diversifying their holdings to Europe, seizing the yields on offer before the anticipated interest rate reductions.

The US federal government debt concluded 2023 at a record-breaking $34 trillion. With almost six in 10 Americans advocating for debt reduction as a top priority, Congress is inching closer to passing a budget for fiscal year 2024 that would cap spending at $1.59 trillion. While concerns about the size of the nation’s debt have persisted for decades, the question is not about the appropriate level of borrowing, but rather the economic return on the borrowing or the societal goals it advances.