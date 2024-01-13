en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bond Market Rally Overshadows a Looming $2 Trillion Debt Problem

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Bond Market Rally Overshadows a Looming $2 Trillion Debt Problem

The final quarter of 2023 witnessed a sudden resurgence in bond values, leading to a rally that resulted in a decrease in yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury. This was a welcome change that prevented a third consecutive year of negative returns for core bond funds. Concurrently, this rally led to an increase in equity values, with investors unhesitatingly embracing risk towards the end of the year. This upward trend was not limited to bonds and equities alone; Bitcoin and Gold also experienced rallies, possibly indicating concerns around fiat currencies and the creditworthiness of governments grappling with unprecedented debt loads.

The Rally and Its Underlying Implications

The bond rally was accompanied by a shift in focus away from the growing concerns on debt supply. The immediate gains from the rally seemed to have taken precedence over the long-term implications of increasing deficits. This shift in conversation is indicative of the excitement overshadowing the looming $2 trillion debt problem. Amidst the positivity, previous worries about debt supply, referring to the sum of debt issued by governments, have faded into the background.

A Glance at the Global Stage

On a global level, Europe’s governments have borrowed money at a record high, attracting demand from international investors. Central banks and funds from the Middle East and Asia are lending to countries like Spain, Italy, and Belgium. There is an ongoing bond rally across the region, fuelled by expectations of interest rate reductions. International buyers, particularly from Japan and China, are diversifying their holdings to Europe, seizing the yields on offer before the anticipated interest rate reductions.

The US federal government debt concluded 2023 at a record-breaking $34 trillion. With almost six in 10 Americans advocating for debt reduction as a top priority, Congress is inching closer to passing a budget for fiscal year 2024 that would cap spending at $1.59 trillion. While concerns about the size of the nation’s debt have persisted for decades, the question is not about the appropriate level of borrowing, but rather the economic return on the borrowing or the societal goals it advances.

0
Business Finance
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
53 seconds ago
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Calls for More Government Support for Small Businesses
Kevin O’Leary, renowned entrepreneur and the face of popular TV show Shark Tank, recently voiced his concern over the struggles faced by small businesses in America during an interview on Fox Business. He pointed out that small businesses, those employing between five to 500 people, are under immense pressure and are an integral part of
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Calls for More Government Support for Small Businesses
TEVA's Stocks Show Potential for Growth Despite Fluctuations
5 mins ago
TEVA's Stocks Show Potential for Growth Despite Fluctuations
First Foundation Inc Experiences Intraday Gain Amidst Slump from 52-Week High
6 mins ago
First Foundation Inc Experiences Intraday Gain Amidst Slump from 52-Week High
Taft Law Firm Sues Arkham Tower Over Building Maintenance and Asbestos Issue
1 min ago
Taft Law Firm Sues Arkham Tower Over Building Maintenance and Asbestos Issue
Trading Frenzy Surrounds AERWINS Technologies Despite Stock Plunge
3 mins ago
Trading Frenzy Surrounds AERWINS Technologies Despite Stock Plunge
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Sees Decrease in Trading Volume
4 mins ago
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Sees Decrease in Trading Volume
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
4 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
4 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
4 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
4 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
4 mins
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
4 mins
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
4 mins
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
5 mins
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
5 mins
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
14 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app