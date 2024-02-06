Bombay High Court Upholds Interim Bail for Kochhars, Declares Arrest 'Illegal'

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court confirmed the interim bail for former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the 'ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Fraud Case'. The court declared their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as 'illegal', emphasizing the essential safeguard against torture and coercive methods used by investigating agencies.

Interim Bail Granted

The High Court's decision confirmed the interim bail granted to the Kochhars, terming their arrest by the CBI as 'illegal'. The court also reserved its verdict on the plea challenging their arrest and ordered the Kochhars to surrender their passports to the CBI. The Kochhars were initially arrested on allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating related to a Rs 3,250 crore loan granted to Videocon Group in 2012.

The Bombay High Court held that the arrest of the Kochhars violated the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Kochhars sought quashing of the FIR and interim relief of release. The CBI had argued that the arrest was necessary for a proper investigation as the Kochhars were providing evasive answers to the investigating officer's questions. However, this has been rejected by the court.

Chanda Kochhar's Cooperation with CBI

In light of the allegations, Chanda Kochhar's cooperation with the CBI has been noted by the court. The CBI had argued that the interim order only considered the arrest memo and didn’t include the case diary and remand application, indicating non-cooperation. However, the court acknowledged her cooperation in the ongoing investigation. This case involves allegations of banking regulation violations and the approval of a term loan for Videocon International Electronics Ltd. by a committee led by Chanda Kochhar.

The Kochhars' case is a significant part of the ongoing regulatory scrutiny of ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar, following reports in 2018 that a company linked to Deepak Kochhar received funds shortly after receiving a substantial loan from ICICI Bank. The court's decision further underscores the importance of legal compliance and safeguards in criminal investigations.