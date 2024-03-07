Bojangles of America Franchisee Association (BFA), representing a majority of the brand's operators, has taken legal action against the Charlotte-based franchise for alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency in handling a marketing fund and a secret 'accrual account' for discontinued products.

Advertisment

Filed in a North Carolina Superior Court, the lawsuit accuses Bojangles of ceasing regular updates on fund utilization and reneging on an audit agreement, sparking concerns over the proper use of these funds.

Roots of the Dispute

At the core of the controversy is the claim that Bojangles stopped providing regular information about how marketing fund dollars were being spent, a practice that continued until 2020. Additionally, the lawsuit highlights the existence of an undisclosed accrual account, created in 2015 but only discovered by franchisees in 2019. This account, not mentioned in franchise documents, was intended for the disposal of discontinued products, further complicating the relationship between the franchisor and its franchisees.

Advertisment

Franchisees Demand Transparency

Franchisees began to audit the marketing and accrual funds in 2022, an initiative that was initially agreed upon by Bojangles. However, the company abruptly terminated the audit in 2023, providing only a superficial summary of expenditures which raised more questions than answers. This action has led to significant unrest among franchisees, who argue that the lack of detailed accounting suggests that these funds might not be administered properly, or worse, being used as a 'slush fund' for Bojangles' benefit.

Implications for Franchise Relations

This lawsuit represents the first legal action taken by the BFA against Bojangles since its formation in 1984, signaling a profound breakdown in trust between the franchisees and the franchisor. The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for how franchise systems manage and report on marketing and other collective funds. Moreover, it highlights the need for transparency and cooperation in franchise relationships to ensure mutual growth and success.

As the case progresses, the industry will be watching closely to see how this dispute between Bojangles and its franchisees is resolved. The situation underscores the importance of clear communication and transparent financial practices within franchise systems, not only for the health of individual franchises but also for the integrity of the brand as a whole.