BofA Securities Commences Coverage on Merit Medical Systems

Bank of America Securities has commenced coverage on Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) with a neutral rating and a price target of $87.00. This implies a 10% upside from the company's current stock price. The cautious outlook is attributed to Merit Medical's premium valuation compared to its peers, which could potentially stifle stock price growth unless upcoming strategic initiatives surpass expectations.

Key Upcoming Events

Merit Medical is set to disclose a new long-range plan, host an innovation day, and potentially secure FDA approval for its WRAPSODY hemodialysis stent graft by late 2024 or early 2025. These milestones are pivotal for the company's growth prospects and market impact.

Financial Health

In addition, InvestingPro provides a detailed analysis of Merit Medical's financial health, underscoring a robust market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a high P/E ratio of 43.02, and a PEG ratio of 0.73. The company's financial stability is underscored by a gross profit margin of 46.31% and an uptick in revenue growth by 7.94%. Analysts have revised earnings upwards, and the company's cash flow is ample to cover interest payments.

InvestingPro Analysis

