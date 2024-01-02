en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Board of Trustees Approves Reduction in Sales Charge: A Game-changer for Fund Investors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Board of Trustees Approves Reduction in Sales Charge: A Game-changer for Fund Investors

The Board of Trustees of a fund recently convened to deliberate on critical decisions that will significantly impact the costs associated with investing in the fund’s Class A shares. In a bid to make the Class A shares more enticing to investors by reducing the costs of entry and exit, the board approved a reduction in the sales charge and a modification to the contingent deferred sales charge (CDSC). The changes are slated to take effect on March 1, 2024.

Implications of the Changes

These amendments will alter the Shareholder fees table in the ‘Fees and expenses’ section. Investors can expect to see a decrease in the upfront costs when purchasing Class A shares, as well as a change in the fees that may be incurred if the shares are sold within a specified period after purchase. The overarching objective is to potentially increase investment in the fund by making it more financially accessible to a wider range of investors.

Additional Insights

Separately, the Voya Credit Income Fund announced an offer to repurchase up to five percent of its issued and outstanding shares at a price equal to the respective net asset value, with the aim of providing liquidity to shareholders. This offer is not contingent upon the tender for repurchase of any minimum number of shares, and all classes of shares are considered a single class for the purpose of allocating repurchases under this Repurchase Offer.

Another key development in the financial sector is the Saba Capital Income Opportunities Fund II declaring a monthly dividend of 0.029 per share on December 31, 2023, payable on January 31, 2024. This move is part of the Fund’s managed distribution plan, aimed at providing shareholders with a consistent, although not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month.

Looking Ahead

These changes are a clear indicator of the continuing evolution of the investment landscape, highlighting the constant push and pull between driving investments and managing risks. As the investment world becomes more accessible to a wider audience, the modifications approved by the Board of Trustees will likely set a precedent for other funds to reevaluate their sales charges and CDsC’s. As we move into 2024, a key point of interest will undoubtedly be how these changes impact the fund’s attractiveness to investors and ultimately, its performance.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oriole Resources to Finalize Gold Project Agreements with BCM International

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

Ur-Energy's Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share ...
@Business · 2 mins
First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share ...
heart comment 0
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes

By Shivani Chauhan

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Lattes
Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By BNN Correspondents

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
37 seconds
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
37 seconds
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
1 min
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
1 min
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
2 mins
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
2 mins
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
2 mins
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
2 mins
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
3 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app