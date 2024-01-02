Board of Trustees Approves Reduction in Sales Charge: A Game-changer for Fund Investors

The Board of Trustees of a fund recently convened to deliberate on critical decisions that will significantly impact the costs associated with investing in the fund’s Class A shares. In a bid to make the Class A shares more enticing to investors by reducing the costs of entry and exit, the board approved a reduction in the sales charge and a modification to the contingent deferred sales charge (CDSC). The changes are slated to take effect on March 1, 2024.

Implications of the Changes

These amendments will alter the Shareholder fees table in the ‘Fees and expenses’ section. Investors can expect to see a decrease in the upfront costs when purchasing Class A shares, as well as a change in the fees that may be incurred if the shares are sold within a specified period after purchase. The overarching objective is to potentially increase investment in the fund by making it more financially accessible to a wider range of investors.

Additional Insights

Separately, the Voya Credit Income Fund announced an offer to repurchase up to five percent of its issued and outstanding shares at a price equal to the respective net asset value, with the aim of providing liquidity to shareholders. This offer is not contingent upon the tender for repurchase of any minimum number of shares, and all classes of shares are considered a single class for the purpose of allocating repurchases under this Repurchase Offer.

Another key development in the financial sector is the Saba Capital Income Opportunities Fund II declaring a monthly dividend of 0.029 per share on December 31, 2023, payable on January 31, 2024. This move is part of the Fund’s managed distribution plan, aimed at providing shareholders with a consistent, although not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month.

Looking Ahead

These changes are a clear indicator of the continuing evolution of the investment landscape, highlighting the constant push and pull between driving investments and managing risks. As the investment world becomes more accessible to a wider audience, the modifications approved by the Board of Trustees will likely set a precedent for other funds to reevaluate their sales charges and CDsC’s. As we move into 2024, a key point of interest will undoubtedly be how these changes impact the fund’s attractiveness to investors and ultimately, its performance.