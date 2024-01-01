en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BNP Paribas Settles Helvet Immo Case: A Victory for Consumer Rights

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
BNP Paribas Settles Helvet Immo Case: A Victory for Consumer Rights

BNP Paribas, the French banking giant, has settled a case involving its consumer credit unit’s questionable practices surrounding Swiss franc mortgages. The settlement, estimated between 400 million and 600 million euros, was reached with France’s leading consumer group, CLCV. The case revolved around the bank’s Helvet Immo Swiss franc loan—a product that led to higher repayments due to currency depreciation in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Helvet Immo Case: A Boiling Pot of Controversy

The Helvet Immo loan, marketed by BNP Paribas under the Cetelem brand, was a Swiss franc loan designed for tax-free rental investments. It was sold to customers between 2008 and 2009, with approximately 4,600 contracts signed, amounting to a total subscription of 770 million euros. Despite the loan’s appealing facade, it harbored a significant risk: it was to be repaid in euros, not Swiss francs.

This currency clause became a source of distress for borrowers when the euro depreciated against the Swiss franc following the 2008 financial crisis. Borrowers found themselves obliged to pay back significantly more in euros to account for their credit in Swiss francs, resulting in soaring repayments.

CLCV Takes Action: A Precedent for Consumer Rights

The French consumer group CLCV initiated a class action against BNP Paribas, accusing the bank of not fully disclosing the risks associated with the Helvet Immo loan. The court sided with the consumers, rendering a guilty verdict against BNP Paribas for misleading practices. This verdict paved the way for the historic settlement between the bank and CLCV.

According to François Carlier, CLCV’s managing director, this agreement sets a significant precedent. It sends a strong signal to financial institutions about the importance of transparency and the consequences of misleading practices. While BNP Paribas and CLCV have remained silent about the settlement, it has certainly sent ripples across the financial world, highlighting the power of consumer rights advocacy.

0
Business Finance France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unraveling 2024 X Corp's Vision: Highlights from the 'MondayReport'

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp.'s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad

By Shivani Chauhan

Post-Retirement Age Employees: A Growing Concern for Mbale District

By Israel Ojoko

Sasa Kazi: The Kenyan Platform Empowering Youth Employment

By Israel Ojoko

The Telegraph's Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024 ...
@Business · 12 mins
The Telegraph's Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Investors in UK Banks Lose 7 Billion Pounds Amid Market Skepticism

By Waqas Arain

Investors in UK Banks Lose 7 Billion Pounds Amid Market Skepticism
Stirring Debate: The ‘Coffee Cup Test’ in Recruitment

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Stirring Debate: The 'Coffee Cup Test' in Recruitment
Watch Dog Security and 2024 X Corp Launch Revolutionary Security Product

By Hadeel Hashem

Watch Dog Security and 2024 X Corp Launch Revolutionary Security Product
2023: A Year of Resilience and Fluctuations in the Global Economy

By Ebenezer Mensah

2023: A Year of Resilience and Fluctuations in the Global Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
2 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
2 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
2 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
3 mins
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
3 mins
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
4 mins
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
4 mins
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
4 mins
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year's Address
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
8 mins
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
41 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
53 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app