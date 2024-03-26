BNP Paribas Highlights FMCG Sector Struggles Amid Surging Raw Material Costs

Increased raw material costs represent a new challenge for fast-moving consumer goods companies, potentially leading to lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, according to BNP Paribas. The prices of most raw materials have risen, although some have remained relatively stable over recent quarters, it said in a report. However, the recent uptick in raw material prices, especially in the current stagnant demand climate, is viewed unfavourably for the sector, it added.

Impact on Product Pricing and Competition

Higher prices of raw materials such as crude oil, palm oil, and lactic acid bacteria (used in dairy products) quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year present a challenge to consensus margin estimates, BNP Paribas said. Analysts noted that the moderation in palm oil prices last year spurred competition, leading to price cuts in the value soap segment. Despite stability in recent weeks, prices are still 15-20 percent higher than two years ago. Growth is expected to rely on volumes, with pricing likely to stay steady in the short term, they added.

Market Leaders and Price Adjustments

Value-added hair oil price increases have been minimal over the past 2-3 years, yet companies are struggling to boost volumes amid heightened competition and downtrading, where consumers shift to cheaper brands or lower-unit packs. Analysts noted that in the third quarter of FY24, there were slight adjustments in prices, which remaining unchanged in the fourth quarter. Dabur leads Oral care price have increased year-on-year, although prices have been steady in the past two months, contrasting with the past six months, when they rose. Unlike home care, oral care faces minimal competition from the unorganised sector, allowing companies to boost revenue by increasing prices, consequently expanding margins.

Future Outlook for FMCG Sector

Analysts anticipate continued weakness in the detergent category in upcoming quarters due to price cuts, heightened competition, and rising raw material costs. Competition from regional players, particularly in low-unit packs, has intensified. Prices in this category have risen 15 percent over the past two years, with higher increases in premium brands than in mass brands. Hindustan Unilever holds a smaller share in the mass segment but dominates the premium segment with its laundry portfolio, featuring products like Surf Excel.

Since the first quarter, edible oil prices have fallen, in line with the decline in raw material costs from their peak a year earlier. The most significant price cut year-on-year was in Sundrop, followed by Fortune and Saffola. The rate of price decreases slowed in the fourth quarter compared to the peak observed in third quarter, analysts added.