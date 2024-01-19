BNP Paribas Causes Stir with Major Share Sales in Indian Banks

Global financial heavyweight, BNP Paribas, made waves in the Indian financial market recently. The company undertook substantial open market transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These involved the sale of shares in two of India's leading private sector banks, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. The transactions were carried out through BNP Paribas' affiliate, BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

A Day of Significant Transactions

The transactions took place on a single day and amounted to a combined transaction value of Rs 668 crore (approximately $88 million). BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold approximately 1.8 million shares of HDFC Bank. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,480 per share. Simultaneously, over 2.5 million shares of IndusInd Bank were sold at an average price of Rs 1,560 per share.

Goldman Sachs Steps In

These transactions did not go unnoticed. In concurrent transactions, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI stepped in to acquire equivalent shares of HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. Interestingly, the acquisitions were made at the same average prices at which BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold its shares.

Market Response to the Transactions

The market response to these transactions was swift and clear. HDFC Bank's share price experienced a 1.08% decline, and IndusInd Bank's share price fell by a noticeable 3.24%. The changes were recorded at the close of the market on the same day as the transactions.

The transactions by BNP Paribas Arbitrage and the subsequent acquisition by Goldman Sachs are a clear demonstration of the dynamism and fluidity of the financial markets. It also underscores the impact that significant transactions by major global financial institutions can have on share prices and market sentiment.