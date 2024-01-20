BNB Chain Burns $636 Million Worth Tokens; BNB Price Remains Stable

The BNB Chain, renowned for its dedicated commitment to reduce its token supply, has executed its 26th quarterly burn on January 17, eliminating over two million BNB tokens from circulation. This accounted for 1.4% of the total circulating supply, a monetary representation of approximately $636 million at the time of the event. The burn mechanism, dubbed the BNB Auto-Burn, is an independent entity, auditable and objective in its process, disentangled from the Binance centralized exchange. It modulates the amount of BNB to be incinerated, taking into account the coin's price and the number of blocks generated on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) during the quarter.

Impact on BNB Price

Despite the substantial burn, the BNB token displayed remarkable stability, registering a negligible 0.39% increase over the past 24 hours. This popular token has been trading around $310, amidst high trading volumes, yet technical indicators imply potential downturn risks due to weak demand signals. It's worthy of note that the BNB token has seen over 40% appreciation in the past three months, a testament to its resilience and market appeal.

Derivatives Market Shows Downward Trend

However, the derivatives market paints a more somber picture. Metrics reveal a declining trend in open interest and funding rates since mid-December. This could be indicative of a cooling interest in the token and a potential shift in market sentiment.

BNB Token Finds Support Through Broader Adoption

Despite these market signals, the BNB token may find bolstering support through wider adoption. A recent example of this is its integration with BitPay, which provides BNB holders with the ability to use their tokens for payments at global retail outlets. This move enhances the token's utility, potentially driving demand and offering a counterbalance to negative market trends.

BNB Chain's Goal

Since its inception, the BNB Chain has been committed to eradicating 100 million tokens from its supply through burn events. To date, it has successfully removed over 50 million tokens in 26 such events, marking a significant milestone in this journey. The recent burn, carried out at around 0800 UTC on Tuesday morning, is yet another step towards achieving this goal.