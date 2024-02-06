Blum Holdings Reports Preliminary Revenue of $33 Million for FY 2023

Blum Holdings, a player in the cannabis industry and trading under the OTCQB ticker UNRVD, has announced its preliminary revenue figures for the fiscal year 2023. The company's revenue from continuing operations has reportedly reached a total of $33 million. Interestingly, the company observed a 5% uptick in total transactions during 2023 when compared to the performance in 2022.

A Look at Quarterly Performance

In terms of quarter-by-quarter performance, Blum Holdings' retail revenue remained pretty stable. There was a slight decrease from the third quarter's revenue of $8.4 million, dropping to $8 million in the fourth quarter. Despite this decrease in revenue, the company managed to maintain its gross profit margin at a commendable 53% for the fourth quarter.

Resilience Amid Market Challenges

The California cannabis market is known for its unique set of challenges. Regardless, Blum Holdings showcased resilience through its strategic restructuring and reorganization. This strategy led to a strong gross profit margin, notable revenue growth, and increased transactions in certain stores. Such a performance in the face of market downturns is reflective of the company's strong business acumen.

A Glance at Future Strategies

The company's leadership, led by Chief Executive Officer Sabas Carrillo, has outlined strategic growth initiatives that are expected to drive shareholder value. These initiatives focus on retail opportunities, margin growth, debt reduction, and operational efficiency. Blum Holdings operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery and has completed a reorganization into Delaware. The company expects its shares to trade under the symbol BLMH in the near future.