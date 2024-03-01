Bluepeak Secures Ares Management Investment to Accelerate Fiber Broadband Expansion in Great Plains

Bluepeak, a burgeoning force in the fiber broadband sector serving both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada's Great Plains region, has recently clinched a significant investment from funds managed by Ares Management's infrastructure opportunities and alternative credit strategies. This move comes as a strategic effort to fuel Bluepeak's ambitious growth trajectory since its acquisition by GI Data Infrastructure in 2021.

Strategic Expansion and Infrastructure Development

Following its acquisition by GI Data Infrastructure, Bluepeak has embarked on an aggressive expansion plan. Its footprint now spans across five states, marking a significant increase in its service coverage. Importantly, the construction of a fiber network reaching over 140,000 new homes stands as a testament to Bluepeak's commitment to bridging the digital divide in the Great Plains region. This recent investment by Ares is poised to inject fresh capital into Bluepeak, enabling it to accelerate its growth plans and extend its high-speed internet services to more communities in need.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

In this strategic corporate maneuver, Bluepeak leveraged the expertise of financial advisors from Bank Street Group and TD Securities. On the legal front, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett provided counsel to Bluepeak, ensuring the deal's smooth execution. Conversely, Ares Management relied on the legal acumen of Kirkland & Ellis to navigate this investment. This collaboration of financial and legal minds underscores the complexity and significance of the investment, promising to yield substantial benefits for Bluepeak's future endeavors.

Implications for the Future of Broadband in the Great Plains

The investment from Ares Management not only underscores the potential seen in Bluepeak's current operations and future plans but also highlights the growing importance of high-speed internet access as a critical infrastructure for the 21st century. As Bluepeak continues to expand its fiber network, the implications for the Great Plains region are profound. Increased access to reliable, high-speed internet will facilitate economic growth, improve educational outcomes, and enhance the quality of life for countless individuals and businesses in the area.

This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for Bluepeak and the communities it serves. By harnessing the power of fiber broadband, Bluepeak is set to transform the digital landscape of the Great Plains, making significant strides towards a more connected and prosperous future.