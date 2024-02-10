Blue Owl Capital's Remarkable Q4 2023 Earnings: 25% Rise in Fee-Related Earnings

In the latest display of financial prowess, Blue Owl Capital Inc. unveiled its Q4 2023 earnings report, showcasing a notable 25% rise in fee-related earnings (FRE) compared to the previous year. The company announced FRE of $0.20 per share for Q4 2023, accumulating $0.70 per share for the entire year. Distributable earnings (DE) followed suit, with $0.18 per share reported for Q4 2023 and $0.65 per share for the full year.

Blue Owl Capital's Steady Growth Amidst Market Turbulence

Blue Owl Capital's robust performance can be attributed to its solid permanent capital base and resilient business model. The company has consistently demonstrated steady growth in management fees and FRE for 11 consecutive quarters, with growth not dependent on carry and substantial capital markets fees. In an environment of market volatility, Blue Owl managed to grow FRE and DE by 25% in 2023, following a remarkable 40% growth in 2022.

Blue Owl's assets primarily consist of permanent capital, which has allowed the company to strive towards becoming a market leader in its operating segments. Over the last two years, the company has added over $50 billion in equity and fee-eligible debt, representing over 80% of its starting fee-paying AUM.

Q4 2023 Earnings and Dividend Announcement

In a year-end earnings call, CFO Alan Kirshenbaum announced that Blue Owl Capital had secured $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, along with over $400 million in side-car co-investment capital. The company declared a dividend of $0.14 per share for Q4, as well as an annual fixed dividend of $0.72 for 2024.

Kirshenbaum emphasized the company's commitment to creating value for its shareholders and clients, stating, "Our strong performance in 2023 is a testament to our focus on investing in high-quality assets, building lasting relationships with our clients, and delivering consistent returns."

A Look Ahead

As Blue Owl Capital continues to build on its success, the company remains focused on expanding its reach and offerings in the market. With a solid foundation of permanent capital and a proven track record of growth, Blue Owl is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and create new opportunities for its clients and shareholders.

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital's Q4 2023 earnings report demonstrates the company's resilience and commitment to growth, even in the face of market challenges. With a significant increase in fee-related earnings and a strong dividend announcement, Blue Owl Capital has once again proven its ability to deliver value to its shareholders and clients.