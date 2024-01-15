en English
Finance

Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being

January 15, 2024, marks yet another Blue Monday, a day tagged as the most depressing of the year. The day is known for its association with post-holiday blues, the stress of returning to work, and the pressure of incoming bills. This annual occurrence highlights an important aspect of our lives – financial well-being. These elements create a brew that can negatively impact one’s financial and mental health, underscoring the importance of maintaining financial stability.

Understanding Financial Well-being

Financial well-being is characterized by a feeling of security and control over one’s finances. It entails the ability to manage day-to-day expenses, and the preparedness for unexpected financial challenges. This state of being is not merely about having wealth, but more about being in a position to handle life’s financial surprises.

In light of Blue Monday, seeking advice from a financial adviser could be beneficial, especially if financial concerns contribute to feelings of stress or anxiety. As per the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, the rise in the cost of living has been linked to negative emotions and anxiety among nearly half of the population. Thus, managing financial well-being is not a luxury, but a necessity.

Key Principles for Managing Financial Well-being

There are four key principles to managing financial well-being. First, one must feel in control by understanding and managing their spending. This involves budgeting and keeping track of where the money is going. Second, one must have the capacity to handle financial shocks. This can be achieved by building a robust savings regime and obtaining suitable insurance coverage.

The third principle is staying on track to meet financial goals. This involves proper planning and investment. Lastly, maintaining the flexibility to make life choices that enhance overall satisfaction is crucial. These choices could include pursuing a hobby, traveling, or even changing careers.

The Role of Employers in Supporting Financial Well-being

Employers play a significant role in supporting their employees’ financial well-being. A new poll from Robert Walters revealed that over half of professionals in the UK & Ireland feel that their employers are not doing enough to help with workplace well-being. Employers have the opportunity to improve workplace productivity by proactively supporting the well-being needs of their workforce. This could include offering financial advice, access to financial wellbeing tools, or even financial education.

As we mark another Blue Monday, it’s worth noting that managing financial well-being is a continuous process that should be prioritized all year round. Remember, a healthy financial life contributes to improved happiness and life satisfaction. As we navigate through these financially stressful times, let us take the necessary steps to ensure we maintain our financial health.

Finance Health Mental Health Crisis
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

