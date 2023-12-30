en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Blue Chip Stocks: A Beacon of Stability in Financial Turbulence

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:36 pm EST
Blue Chip Stocks: A Beacon of Stability in Financial Turbulence

In the world of finance, blue chip stocks have long been synonymous with stability and reliability. Rooted in well-established, financially sound companies, these stocks offer a haven of reduced volatility, particularly during economic downturns. Their robustness stems from minimal debt, substantial market capitalization, and a consistent track record of performance, making them ideal candidates for portfolio diversification and liquidity.

Dividend Payouts and Capital Appreciation

The allure of blue chip stocks is not solely restricted to their stability. A significant facet of their appeal lies in their dividend payouts. This feature enables a steady flow of passive income, supplemented by potential capital appreciation. A prime illustration of this is the Oversea Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), a flagship blue chip stock in Singapore. It provides an annual dividend of S$0.80 per share, making it a lucrative option for investors seeking consistent returns.

Investment Allocation and Risk Preference

While the allocation of investment in blue chip stocks is contingent on individual risk preference, a range of 20-40% or more is typically suggested for those seeking steady returns. OCBC’s recent performance underscores this point. The banking giant reported a net profit growth of 32%, to a staggering S$5.40 billion, in the first three quarters of 2023 alone. This remarkable growth trajectory underscores the potential of blue chip stocks in yielding favourable returns.

Other Promising Blue Chip Stocks

OCBC is not alone in its category of high-performing Singaporean blue chip stocks. Others such as Keppel Ltd, Singtel, Singapore Technologies Engineering, and SGX Group have also shown strong performance and hold great potential for yielding favourable returns. For investors looking to trade these stocks, platforms like Saxo are recommended due to their low commission fees and user-friendly interfaces, offering efficient trading experiences.

0
Finance Investments Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation

By Geeta Pillai

Province Diversifies Debt Portfolio, Establishes Future Fund Amidst Rising Interest Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Zealand's Housing Market Predicted to Surge in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Tech Sector Roundup: Echo Frames, MrBeast's Reality Show, and Cybersecurity's Paradox

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Navigating Australia's New Year's Retail Hours: A Comprehensive Guide ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Navigating Australia's New Year's Retail Hours: A Comprehensive Guide ...
heart comment 0
Year in Review: Significant Rulings by the Work Relations Commission in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Significant Rulings by the Work Relations Commission in Ireland
Unsustainable Loyalty Promotion Leads to Chinese Restaurant’s Closure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unsustainable Loyalty Promotion Leads to Chinese Restaurant's Closure
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
Mumbai Real Estate Market Hits 11-Year High in Property Registrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Real Estate Market Hits 11-Year High in Property Registrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
42 seconds
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
51 seconds
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
1 min
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
3 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
4 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
5 mins
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
6 mins
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
7 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
9 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app