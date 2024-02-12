BLS International Services Recommends Interim Dividend Amid Impressive Q3 FY24 Results

In a move that's sure to delight shareholders, BLS International Services, the leading visa service provider, has recommended a 1st interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share, pending approval from the shareholders. This announcement comes on the heels of the company's impressive financial performance in Q3 FY24.

Advertisment

Stellar Performance in Q3 FY24

BLS International Services reported a staggering 90% Year-over-Year (YoY) increase in net profit, which stood at Rs 87.18 crore for Q3 FY24. This remarkable growth can be attributed to an improved business mix, primarily in the visa and consular services segment.

The company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 437.9 crore, with operating EBITDA growing by 33.6% to Rs 88.6 crore. BLS International Services maintained high operating EBITDA margins (>20%), reflecting the positive impact of the improved business mix.

Advertisment

Healthy Balance Sheet and Encouraging Outlook

As of December 31, 2023, the company's balance sheet showed cash and equivalents of Rs 754 crore, indicating a strong financial position.

For the first nine months of FY24, operational revenue grew by 15.13% to Rs 1,229.11 crore. EBITDA and PAT witnessed strong growth of 33.6% and 90.2% YoY, respectively.

Advertisment

Anticipation of Increased Visa Applications

With key markets opening up, BLS International Services is optimistic about an increase in visa applications. This anticipated growth, coupled with the company's robust financial performance and healthy balance sheet, bodes well for the future of the visa services industry.

Shares of BLS International Services closed at Rs 363.70, down 5.51%. Despite the temporary dip, the company's impressive financial results and promising outlook are likely to attract investor interest.

In conclusion, BLS International Services' Q3 FY24 performance is a testament to the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of challenging market conditions. With its focus on an improved business mix and a strong balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated growth in visa applications.