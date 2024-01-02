en English
Business

Bloom Energy Corp: Volatility and Growth in Stock Performance

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
In a recent financial twist, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), a solid-oxide fuel cell systems manufacturing company, has reported significant volatility in its stock performance. Currently trading at $15.07, the company’s shares depict a marked recovery from its 52-week low of $9.51, though still lagging behind its 52-week high of $26.55.

Market Valuation and Trading Volume

The company’s market valuation stands at an approximate $3.38 billion. Bloom Energy Corp’s trading volume shows a 10-day average of 3.87 million shares and a 3-month average of 5.54 million shares, highlighting active trading in the market.

Analysts’ Ratings and Projections

Analysts have given Bloom Energy Corp an ‘Overweight’ recommendation with a mean rating of 1.91. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are projected to be $0.12. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $20.37 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. The projected low and high for the stock are $10.00 and $32.00, respectively.

Performance and Growth

Bloom Energy Corp’s stock has outperformed its industry peers with a 73.17% annual growth rate compared to the industry average of -5.80%. The company’s sales are predicted to grow by 4.10% in the current quarter and 32.60% in the next quarter. Over the past five years, Bloom Energy Corp’s earnings have grown by 7.65%, and the 2024 projections suggest an earnings increase of 72.17%.

Analysts have upgraded the company’s revenue estimates for fiscal year 2024, expecting a decrease of 55.60% in the current quarter revenue, but forecasting a growth of 77.30% for the next quarter and 21.40% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for the current quarter’s revenue is $481.61 million, with expectations for the next quarter at $345.37 million.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

