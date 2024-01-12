Blockchain Gaming Industry Faces Sustainability Crisis: Over 30% Games Discontinued Since 2021

The blockchain gaming industry is confronting a significant challenge: sustainability. A recent report uncovers that over 30% of blockchain games launched in the last three years have been abandoned or discontinued. This statistic not only emphasises the volatile nature of this nascent industry but also underscores the operational difficulties these games face.

Discontinuation Trends in Blockchain Gaming

The analysis, conducted by BlockchainGamer.biz, scrutinised blockchain game launches from 2021 to 2023. It revealed that smaller projects are particularly vulnerable, often ceasing operations abruptly due to restricted funding and fluctuating market conditions. Multichain games had a 17% discontinuation rate, while single-chain projects on networks like Binance’s BNB Chain and Polygon experienced 11% and 10% abandonment rates, respectively.

Even popular chains like Ethereum, Sui, and Solana encountered substantial drop-offs. These trends indicate a crisis of sustainability within the blockchain gaming industry, requiring immediate attention.

High-Profile Cases and Shift in Priorities

High-profile cases such as Goals, which raised substantial funding only to later reverse its blockchain integration, mirror this shift. These instances reflect a growing trend to prioritise gameplay over tokenisation, a significant pivot from the industry’s initial focus.

The Fall of GameFi Projects

According to Bitcoinist, referencing Coingecko data, a staggering 75% of GameFi projects have failed. Only 690 out of 2,817 games launched between 2018 and 2023 have maintained a respectable player base. The decline in active players by 99% or more is the basis for classifying a game as ‘failed.’

Potential and Challenges of Blockchain in Games

Despite these discouraging statistics, the potential of blockchain in games remains compelling. Features such as asset ownership, digital economies, and decentralised governance offer innovative ways to enhance gaming experiences. However, the industry grapples with challenges like the long-term viability of games, the actual value of blockchain integration, and the ethics of play-to-earn models.

Addressing issues like funding, developer expertise, and chain-specific challenges is crucial for the sector. The commitment to quality gameplay, transparent communication, and responsible blockchain use will be instrumental in navigating these difficulties and realising the industry’s potential. This period of trial and error is shaping the future of blockchain gaming, and the lessons learned will likely steer the course of the industry moving forward.