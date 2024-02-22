Blis Technologies Sees a Healthy Boost in Revenue, Turning the Corner Towards Profitability

As dawn breaks over the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, a story of resilience and strategic ingenuity unfolds within the halls of Blis Technologies Limited. This NZX-listed pioneer in probiotic research has not just weathered the storm but is now sailing towards a horizon of profitability and growth. With a 10% increase in revenue for the third quarter ending 31 December 2023, compared to the same period last year, and a notable positive EBITDA of $0.3m, the company is scripting a narrative of success grounded in meticulous planning and execution.

A Strategic Shift Bearing Fruit

Under the guidance of CEO Scott Johnson, the company embarked on a journey of transformation, focusing on a refocused strategic plan that emphasized enhancing both B2C and B2B channel sales. This shift wasn't just about changing directions but about finding a new rhythm that resonated with the evolving market dynamics. The results speak volumes, with a 12% rise in B2B revenue and a robust performance in New Zealand and on the global stage through Amazon. Johnson's strategy was clear: leverage the company's strengths in producing advanced probiotic strains that target various health issues, from throat health to skin health, and make them accessible across New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the USA.

Forecasting a Brighter Future

Blis Technologies' journey is far from over. With eyes set on the future, the company has laid out its forecasts, expecting full-year revenue to reach about $11.0m, with EBITDA ranging from breakeven to $0.3m. This return to profitability is not just a number on a balance sheet but a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the entire team at Blis Technologies. It's a story of not just surviving but thriving, of not just making ends meet but setting the stage for a future brimming with potential. The probiotics market is fiercely competitive and rapidly evolving, yet Blis Technologies stands out by not just riding the wave but by steering it.

Impact Beyond the Bottom Line

The success of Blis Technologies extends beyond its financial achievements. It's a narrative about the impact of innovative health solutions on everyday lives. From providing support for immune health to pioneering solutions for halitosis, the company's products touch on areas of health that are fundamental yet often overlooked. The growth and profitability are not merely indicators of business success but symbols of the positive impact that Blis Technologies aims to have on the global community. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to its mission of developing products that offer genuine health benefits, thereby improving the quality of life for its customers around the world.