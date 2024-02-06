Blackwells Capital Proposes Strategic Review of Disney's Assets, Nominates New Board Candidates

Blackwells Capital, an activist investment firm, has proposed a strategic review of Disney's real estate assets and a potential company split, aiming to boost Disney's business performance. In a recent proxy filing, Blackwells identified the untapped potential in Disney's global real estate holdings, attributing their underutilization to the company's conglomerate structure. The firm suggested the creation of independent real estate investment trusts or other investment vehicles as a means to unlock shareholder value.
Nominating Board Candidates
Blackwells has nominated three individuals for Disney's board, each bringing expertise in fields crucial to Disney's business and technological advancements. The nominees are Craig Hatkoff, flaunting a broad experience in public company service and real estate; Jessica Schell, with a background in media and content monetization; and Leah Solivan, possessing knowledge in augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. By doing so, Blackwells criticized Disney's current board for its lack of substantive media experience and condemned an exclusive information-sharing agreement with ValueAct Capital.
Support for CEO's Turnaround Efforts
Blackwells expressed its support for CEO Bob Iger's turnaround efforts, notwithstanding the criticism, while labeling competing nominees from Trian Fund Management as uninspiring. Disney, in response, questioned the independence and relevant experience of Blackwells' nominees in its own proxy filing, and promoted its slate of board candidates, including CEO Bob Iger and recent appointees.
Upcoming Election for Board Seats
The election for board seats is looming on the horizon, scheduled to take place at Disney's annual meeting on April 3. Shareholders on record as of February 5 are eligible to vote. The outcome of this election will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the future direction of Disney, as it navigates through unprecedented transformation and strives to unlock its full potential.