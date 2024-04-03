Blackstone Bullish on India: Targets Major Sectors for Investment Amid Stock Market Surge

Blackstone, the global alternative asset giant, has expressed a strong vote of confidence in India's public equity markets, buoyed by recent surges in the Nifty and Sensex indices. Jonathan Gray, President of Blackstone, highlighted the importance of India's robust stock market performance in attracting global investor interest, positioning India as a key market for equity investing after the US and UK. With a significant presence in India, including $50 billion in private equity and real assets, Blackstone's strategy focuses on leveraging India's economic reforms and market potential to drive further investments.

Unveiling Blackstone's Next Big Bets in India

Blackstone's future investment <a href="https