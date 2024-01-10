en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BlackRock’s Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
BlackRock’s Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023

Alister Hibbert, the celebrated hedge fund manager at BlackRock Inc., accomplished a substantial rebound with a 16% gain in 2023. His management of the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund culminated in the fund’s most impressive performance in three years, following a disappointing 12% loss in the previous year. This achievement underscores the unpredictable nature of hedge fund investments, where sizable losses can be followed by significant gains. It also coincides with a robust period for stock pickers.

Hibbert’s Remarkable Comeback

Hibbert’s 2023 performance was a marked departure from his worst annual loss ever recorded in 2022. The BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund, under Hibbert’s management, managed to turn net long equities in the final quarter of 2022, a strategic move that played a significant role in the fund’s subsequent success. His calculated risk on semiconductors and other cyclical stocks was instrumental in driving the fund’s performance.

Comparative Performance Analysis

When compared to the 26% rise in the S&P 500 Index, Hibbert’s gains become even more noteworthy. His strategy of spreading bets across a diverse range of long and short stock positions resulted in annualized returns of approximately 14%. This achievement placed the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund alongside other successful equity fund peers in a strong year for stock pickers.

Amplifying the Global Hedge Fund Space

By the end of November 2023, the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund was managing $9.6 billion in assets. Hibbert’s comeback performance, disclosed by an individual familiar with the matter and corroborated by an investor letter reviewed by Bloomberg, illustrates the dynamic nature of the global hedge fund space. It provides a timely reminder of the potential returns that can be achieved, even in the wake of significant losses.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Amazon's Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees
Amazon’s livestreaming platform, Twitch, is on the verge of a significant reduction in its workforce. In a recent announcement, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirmed that the company plans to lay off about 35% of its employees, impacting approximately 500 individuals. This decision is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to ‘rightsize’ the organization, aligning staffing
Amazon's Twitch Announces Layoffs Impacting Over 500 Employees
Volkswagen Adjusts EV Investment Amid Market Adoption Slowdown
9 mins ago
Volkswagen Adjusts EV Investment Amid Market Adoption Slowdown
Mazagon Dock's Stock Soars Over 190% in a Year: CMD Sanjeev Singhal to Discuss Future Growth and Capital Needs
9 mins ago
Mazagon Dock's Stock Soars Over 190% in a Year: CMD Sanjeev Singhal to Discuss Future Growth and Capital Needs
Wall Street and European Banks Brace for Basel IV Showdown
1 min ago
Wall Street and European Banks Brace for Basel IV Showdown
Wall Street Economist Ed Hyman Forecasts Spring Recession: An In-Depth Analysis
2 mins ago
Wall Street Economist Ed Hyman Forecasts Spring Recession: An In-Depth Analysis
Wells Fargo Endorses Car Wash Chain's Stocks with 30% Growth Potential
6 mins ago
Wells Fargo Endorses Car Wash Chain's Stocks with 30% Growth Potential
Latest Headlines
World News
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
12 seconds
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
1 min
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
2 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
3 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
3 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
5 mins
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
7 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
7 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
9 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app