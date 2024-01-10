BlackRock’s Alister Hibbert Achieves Significant Comeback with 16% Gain in 2023

Alister Hibbert, the celebrated hedge fund manager at BlackRock Inc., accomplished a substantial rebound with a 16% gain in 2023. His management of the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund culminated in the fund’s most impressive performance in three years, following a disappointing 12% loss in the previous year. This achievement underscores the unpredictable nature of hedge fund investments, where sizable losses can be followed by significant gains. It also coincides with a robust period for stock pickers.

Hibbert’s Remarkable Comeback

Hibbert’s 2023 performance was a marked departure from his worst annual loss ever recorded in 2022. The BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund, under Hibbert’s management, managed to turn net long equities in the final quarter of 2022, a strategic move that played a significant role in the fund’s subsequent success. His calculated risk on semiconductors and other cyclical stocks was instrumental in driving the fund’s performance.

Comparative Performance Analysis

When compared to the 26% rise in the S&P 500 Index, Hibbert’s gains become even more noteworthy. His strategy of spreading bets across a diverse range of long and short stock positions resulted in annualized returns of approximately 14%. This achievement placed the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund alongside other successful equity fund peers in a strong year for stock pickers.

Amplifying the Global Hedge Fund Space

By the end of November 2023, the BlackRock Strategic Equity Hedge Fund was managing $9.6 billion in assets. Hibbert’s comeback performance, disclosed by an individual familiar with the matter and corroborated by an investor letter reviewed by Bloomberg, illustrates the dynamic nature of the global hedge fund space. It provides a timely reminder of the potential returns that can be achieved, even in the wake of significant losses.