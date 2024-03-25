Black Press Emerges from Creditor Protection, Ensures Future with Sale to Canadian Investors

Black Press Ltd., a prominent publisher of community newspapers across Western Canada, has announced its successful emergence from creditor protection, following a strategic restructuring and sale of the company. This significant development came to light after the Surrey, B.C.-based publisher entered into creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in January. The recent transaction involved Canadian institutional investors Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd., and Carpenter Media Group, marking a new chapter for Black Press.

Strategic Sale and Restructuring

The sale of Black Press to a consortium of Canadian investors is a pivotal moment for the company, ensuring its ability to continue publishing impactful local journalism and providing advertising solutions. This move not only secures the company's financial stability but also affirms its commitment to serving communities across Canada and the U.S. With approximately 1,200 employees and a portfolio of 150 daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and websites, Black Press's future now rests on a solid and sustainable financial footing.

Impact on Local Journalism and Advertising

Under the new ownership structure, Black Press is poised to enhance its offerings in local journalism and advertising, catering to the diverse needs of readers, advertisers, and the communities it serves. The transition to Canadian-controlled ownership is a significant aspect of the sale, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Canadian voices in the media landscape. This strategic shift not only secures the future of Black Press but also ensures that it remains an integral part of the local communities it has served for years.

Long-term Vision and Outlook

The successful emergence from creditor protection and subsequent sale to a consortium of Canadian investors represents a critical milestone for Black Press. This development reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to delivering high-quality journalism and advertising solutions. With a renewed focus on financial stability and strategic growth, Black Press is well-positioned to adapt to the evolving media industry, ensuring its relevance and sustainability for years to come.

The sale of Black Press Ltd. to Canso Investment Counsel Ltd., Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd., and Carpenter Media Group not only marks a significant turning point for the company but also highlights the resilience and adaptability of local journalism in the face of financial adversity. As Black Press embarks on this new journey, its stakeholders, including readers, advertisers, employees, and the communities it serves, can look forward to a future filled with impactful storytelling and innovative advertising solutions. This transition underscores the importance of Canadian ownership in preserving the unique voice of local media, promising a vibrant future for community journalism.