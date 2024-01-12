Black Hills Corporation: Navigating Market Challenges While Maintaining Reliable Dividends

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), a utility company celebrated for its consistent dividend increases over the past half-century, is navigating turbulent waters. Despite its relatively smaller market cap of $2.8 billion, it has outperformed industry giants like NextEra Energy in terms of dividend consistency. However, the company’s stock has seen a steep decline of over 20% in the past year, and the dividend yield has surged to a significant 4.4%.

Pressure on the Utility Sector

The entire utility sector has been grappling with the impact of escalating interest rates. These rates have not only made other low-risk investment avenues more attractive, but they have also ratcheted up debt costs for utility companies, Black Hills included.

Black Hills’ Response to Rising Challenges

In a bid to counter these adversities, Black Hills homed in on debt reduction in 2023, necessitating a cut in capital expenditure. This move is particularly noteworthy as capital spending is pivotal for utilities to make a strong case for rate hikes to regulators. For 2024, the company’s strategy involves ramping up its capital spending to make up for previous reductions. A projected investment of $800 million underscores this commitment.

Looking Forward

The company’s future plans entail sustaining a capital expenditure rate of approximately $700 million. Even with the challenges of the past year and the execution risks attached to the increased workload planned for 2024, Black Hills Corporation remains an appealing prospect for conservative income investors seeking dependable dividends. However, prudence dictates that investors keep a close watch on the company’s progress.

As a leading dividend payer with a yield of 4.52%, Black Hills Corporation promises an upside of 11.9% from its current price. The company’s robust and sustainable dividend payout ratio indicates that it is well-positioned to maintain or even augment its dividend in the coming year. Additionally, the company’s operations as an electric and natural gas utility in the United States, coupled with significant institutional ownership and projected earnings growth, further bolster its standing in the sector.