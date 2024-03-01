Black Dragon Capital Champions FinTech Innovation at CUNA GAC 2024, Washington DC

Black Dragon Capital, a multi-phased investment firm renowned for its focus on advanced technologies and high-growth segments, is making a significant appearance at the CUNA GAC 2024 event in Washington DC. The firm, with a celebrated history of fostering market-leading FinTech companies, is set to participate in a series of events and private meetings aimed at bolstering the credit union community through innovative technology solutions.

Strategic Engagements and Industry Leadership

At the heart of Black Dragon Capital's participation is the panel discussion titled Building Innovation Capacity and Entrepreneurial Capabilities, set for March 5th. This panel, featuring Black Dragon Capital FinTech CUSO Fund Chair Benson Porter, will delve into how credit unions can navigate today's challenging operating environment, meet evolving member demands, and drive performance by exploring new opportunities through partnerships, strategic investments, and the Credit Union Service Organization structure.

Commitment to the Credit Union Movement

The firm's attendance at CUNA GAC 2024 underscores its long-standing commitment to the credit union movement. In the past year, Black Dragon Capital launched their Fintech CUSO Fund with industry veterans like Benson Porter and Kirk Kordeleski at the helm, demonstrating their dedication to equipping the credit union market with cutting-edge technological solutions. This effort is further supported by their strategic partnership with CU 2.0 and the expansion of their One Dragon Services team, focusing on the unique needs of the credit union industry.

A Vision for the Future

With a keen eye on creating a positive impact on credit union operations and community well-being, Black Dragon Capital's participation at CUNA GAC 2024 represents more than just an event attendance. It symbolizes their vision for a future where credit unions are empowered with the most advanced technology to compete effectively, serve their communities with innovative services, and create market-leading FinTech companies. This vision, coupled with a proven track record of building companies and delivering attractive global returns, positions Black Dragon Capital as a pivotal player in the evolution of the credit union movement.

Through their active engagement and leadership at CUNA GAC 2024, Black Dragon Capital reinforces its role as a catalyst for innovation and growth within the credit union industry. By fostering collaborations and investing in technologies that drive member-focused services, they are not just participating in the present but are shaping the future of financial cooperatives.