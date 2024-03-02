bKash Enables Direct Payments with Visa Cards Enhancing Digital Lifestyle Across 600,000 Merchants

Bringing a significant leap towards a smarter economy, bKash has now enabled its users to make direct payments from Visa debit or credit cards through the bKash app, marking a milestone in the digital payment landscape of Bangladesh. This innovative service is set to make digital payments more accessible, swift, hassle-free, and secure for its customers, thereby fostering a cashless society. By integrating Visa cards, bKash is not only expanding the payment options for its users but also empowering around 600,000 merchant shops across the country to accept digital payments effortlessly.

Empowering Customers with Seamless Transactions

This new feature allows users to conduct transactions at retail stores by directly using their Visa cards through the bKash app, even when they don't have sufficient balance in their bKash accounts. This flexibility offers users an unprecedented level of control and freedom over their daily transactions. Moreover, the absence of Point of Sales (POS) machines in many small businesses limited the use of digital payments. However, bKash's QR codes, spread across various merchants, combined with the ability to pay through Visa cards, are set to bridge this gap effectively.

Boosting Small Merchants and the Digital Payment Ecosystem

Small merchants, previously unable to accept digital payments due to the high cost of POS machines, can now benefit from this service. For instance, Abdul Mannan, a grocer from West Rampura, Dhaka, shared his enthusiasm about informing customers of the newfound ability to accept payments via Visa cards through bKash QR, highlighting a shift towards inclusivity in the digital payment ecosystem. This initiative not only supports the growth of small businesses but also aligns with the country's goals toward establishing a smart economy by enhancing the scope of cashless digital transactions.

Simplifying the Payment Process

To avail of this service, users need to select the payment option within the bKash app, type in the merchant number or scan the QR code, and choose their saved Visa credit or debit card to proceed with the transaction. A One-Time Password (OTP) sent via SMS or email will then secure the process. This integration with Visa cards is supported by all commercial banks connected to the bKash network, thereby significantly widening the scope for digital transactions across Bangladesh.

The introduction of direct payments through Visa cards on the bKash platform represents a pivotal step towards enhancing and simplifying the digital transaction experience for customers. It not only offers a seamless payment solution but also contributes to the broader vision of a cashless society, empowering both consumers and merchants alike. As digital payment solutions continue to evolve, the collaboration between bKash and Visa paves the way for more innovative services that promise to transform the financial landscape in Bangladesh.