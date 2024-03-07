BJ's Wholesale Club Achieves Strong Fiscal Q4 Growth, Surpasses Market Expectations

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.'s fourth quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. On today's call are Bob Eddy, Chairman and CEO; Laura Felice, CFO; and Bill Werner, EVP of Strategy and Development. The team highlighted the company's robust growth and strategic accomplishments, including a notable increase in comparable club sales and membership fee income.

Impressive Fourth Quarter Results

In the fourth quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club saw its comparable club sales excluding gas sales grow by half a point, marking a strong end to fiscal 2023. This growth was at the high end of the company's guidance range, culminating in a 1.7% increase for the full year. Traffic surged, significantly contributing to this growth, alongside a noteworthy uptick in unit volumes led by the consumables business. These achievements underscore BJ's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its members, a strategy that has effectively driven market share gains throughout the year.

Membership Growth and Strategic Priorities

BJ's Wholesale Club's focus on enhancing member loyalty and delivering an unbeatable shopping experience has paid off, with a 90% renewal rate and a significant increase in high-tier membership penetration. The company's strategic priorities, including growing its footprint and improving the member experience through digital and in-club conveniences, have been central to its success. The transition of its co-brand portfolio to Capital One has already begun yielding benefits, promising to return over $300 million in rewards to members in the program's first full year.

Leveraging Own Brands for Market Leadership

BJ's investment in its own brands, Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen, has contributed to another record year in fiscal 2023, with sales growing approximately three times faster than the broader business. This success, particularly in the sundries categories, has outpaced the market's growth of own brands, further solidifying BJ's position as a leader in the wholesale club industry. The company's continuous improvement process, which optimizes its assortment with relevant brands and products, has been key to delivering unbeatable value to its members.

As BJ's Wholesale Club looks ahead, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth, thanks to its strong fundamentals and focused execution of strategic priorities. The impressive results of fiscal 2023 serve as a testament to BJ's ability to navigate a dynamic market landscape while remaining committed to delivering value and convenience to its members.