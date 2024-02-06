BJ's Set to Release Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

BJ's (NASDAQ: BJRI), a renowned national restaurant brand, is set to unveil its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year of 2023. Following the release—which is scheduled to occur after market closure on an undisclosed date—BJ's will host a conference call for investors. This call will be broadcast live on the internet, and interested parties are encouraged to tune in.

Accessing the Conference Call

To listen to the conference call, stakeholders will need to visit the 'Investors' page on the BJ's website. Registration will be necessary, along with the potential download of required audio software. Following the live event, an archive of the conference call will remain accessible for a period of 30 days.

About BJ's

BJ's, with its brewhouse roots, is celebrated for its broad menu that comprises slow-roasted entrees, healthy options, signature deep-dish pizza, and the quintessential Pizookie dessert. Having begun brewing in 1996, BJ's has carved a niche for itself as a front-runner in the craft brewing industry. The company's commitment to quality was recently recognized when it clinched the 2023 Vibe Vista Award for the Best Spirits Program.

BJ's Reach

Currently, BJ's operates over 200 casual dining restaurants spread across 30 states. Their services extend beyond dine-in to include take-out, delivery, and catering options. The brand's growth strategies, price management tactics, membership trends, and digitalization efforts are expected to buttress comparable sales trends.