en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin’s Prospective Rise in 2024: A Blend of Promise and Volatility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Bitcoin’s Prospective Rise in 2024: A Blend of Promise and Volatility

Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, is making headlines once again. Following a significant rally in 2023, with an increase in its value by 152%, industry enthusiasts are rallying around the potential for continued growth. The cryptocurrency industry had a tumultuous 2022 marked by the collapse of significant projects, liquidity crises, and bankruptcies. High-profile instances included the cases of FTX and Binance, and their respective founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao. However, these cases have since been resolved, allowing the industry to move forward with optimism.

Significant Events on the Horizon

Two key events have stirred the optimism pot for a potential bull run in 2024. The first is the upcoming Bitcoin halving in May 2024. This event, which reduces the reward for Bitcoin mining by half, has historically led to constrained Bitcoin supply, typically followed by price increases. The second is the possibility of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). This approval could attract a broader range of investors, especially large institutional ones, further boosting Bitcoin’s value.

(Read Also: The Financial Roller Coaster of 2023: Winners, Losers, and Predictions)

Expert Predictions and Investor Caution

With these catalysts in sight, industry experts have made bold price predictions for Bitcoin in 2024. Mark Mobius, a renowned investment guru, has suggested a potential rise to $60,000, largely based on the likelihood of a Bitcoin ETF. On the other hand, Youwei Yang, the chief economist of Bit Mining, predicts a range of $25,000 to $75,000 for 2024, citing both the ETF and the halving as catalysts. However, despite these optimistic predictions, investors are urged to maintain caution. The inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, coupled with the psychological factors of fear and greed, can significantly sway investment decisions.

(Read Also: Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Index Among Asia Pacific Financial Hubs)

Looking Ahead

As we step into 2024, the cryptocurrency industry is set to witness some groundbreaking developments. The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF and the upcoming Bitcoin halving event could significantly reshape the landscape. However, the inherent volatility of the market urges caution. As investors navigate these exciting waters, it is crucial to remember that while the industry holds immense potential, it is not without its risks. The future of Bitcoin remains a captivating subject, filled with both promise and unpredictability.

Read More 

0
Cryptocurrency Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blockchain Revolutionizes Gaming: A Look Back at 2023

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Intensified Crypto Regulation

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Enhanced Legislation and Legal Actions in Cryptocurrency

By Quadri Adejumo

Bitcoin Leads Cryptocurrency Market Recovery: Bull Market Forecasted for 2024

By Rizwan Shah

U.S. Leads Global Crypto Enforcement as Europe and Asia Develop Regula ...
@Cryptocurrency · 4 hours
U.S. Leads Global Crypto Enforcement as Europe and Asia Develop Regula ...
heart comment 0
Bitcoin’s 2024 Outlook: Halving Event and ETF Approval Could Drive Growth

By Quadri Adejumo

Bitcoin's 2024 Outlook: Halving Event and ETF Approval Could Drive Growth
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Cryptocurrency Crisis: The Fall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cryptocurrency Crisis: The Fall of Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried
Crypto Titans’ Downfall: A Damaging Blow to the Cryptocurrency Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Crypto Titans' Downfall: A Damaging Blow to the Cryptocurrency Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
1 min
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
6 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
8 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
9 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
9 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
10 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
12 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
12 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
13 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
33 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
37 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
55 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app