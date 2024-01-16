Bitcoin's Future Movements Hinge on Overcoming Current Resistance Zone

As the world watches with bated breath, Bitcoin (BTC) now teeters on a significant resistance zone. This conclusion is drawn from on-chain data recently spotlighted by the market intelligence platform, IntoTheBlock. The resistance, shaped by the volume of coins procured by investors within a specific price margin, morphs into a crucial psychological threshold for those investors. The spotlight reveals that a substantial number of investors have their cost basis sandwiched within the $42,700 to $44,000 range, where about 2.68 million addresses have amassed roughly 1.02 million BTC. The average price of this range hovers around $43,400.

Resistance and Support Levels

When Bitcoin's spot price nears these levels, investors may opt to sell to recoup their investments, generating resistance to further price surges. On the contrary, if the price nosedives below the investors' cost basis, some may perceive it as a chance to acquire more, offering price support. Presently, there is a substantial support range at $41,400 to $42,700, which has previously played a stabilizing role during BTC's price corrections. As of the report, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at around $43,200, having plummeted 8% over the preceding week.

Analysis of Bitcoin's Market Behaviour

Bitcoin has exhibited a tumultuous start to 2024, with the approval of ten spot Bitcoin ETF products by the SEC leading to both new multi-year highs and year-to-date lows in BTC prices. The approval process was far from smooth, with false starts and leaked documents resulting in price spikes and sell-offs. Despite the turbulence, Bitcoin prices remain comparatively flat year-to-date, with futures and options markets exhibiting a significant increase in open interest.

Bitcoin's Future Movements

The future movements of Bitcoin's price will hinge on whether it can shatter through the current resistance or if it will be bolstered by the lower support range. Many experts anticipate a shift in equilibrium with the opening of the US stock market and expect Bitcoin ETF volumes to increase. The upcoming Bitcoin halving also has investors shifting gears, as it will diminish the circulating supply and potentially pave the way for the next bull run.

In summary, Bitcoin currently hovers over a significant support level of around $42,000. A vast majority of Bitcoin addresses are currently profitable, suggesting a robust support level. As Bitcoin continues to test the resilience of the 50-day EMA, the key resistance to watch is the recent high. The confluence of these factors paints a comprehensive picture of Bitcoin's current market position, indicating a strong foundation and psychologically significant price stability.