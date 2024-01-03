en English
Business

Bitcoin’s Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K – $200K Valuation

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Bitcoin’s Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K – $200K Valuation

Macro analysis expert, Lyn Alden, recently shared her insights on the future of Bitcoin, pointing out a strong correlation between global liquidity and Bitcoin’s price cycles. While global liquidity serves as a directional indicator for Bitcoin’s price trends, it does not offer specific target prices. Alden’s remarks, made during a recent episode of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, put the spotlight on liquidity metrics as less predictive than stock-to-flow models, which can provide precise predictions for specific dates.

2024 and 2025: Fertile Years for Bitcoin?

Looking forward, Alden projects a positive outlook for 2024 and 2025, seeing these years as potentially beneficial for liquidity and, consequently, for risk-on assets such as Bitcoin. She has also forecast the possibility of Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs, with an expectation of exceeding $100,000. However, she also points out that a ceiling of $100,000 would be somewhat disappointing, particularly considering the previous bull market which fell short of expectations.

A Bolder Bitcoin Prediction

Alden’s optimism extends beyond the $100,000 mark. She expresses hope that Bitcoin might potentially reach $200,000 or more in the next couple of years. Her predictions arrive at a time when Bitcoin’s value was recorded at $45,595, showing a rise of over 6% in the preceding 24 hours.

Contrasting Views in the Crypto World

Notably, Alden’s views contrast with those of on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, which anticipates a deep corrective move for Bitcoin in anticipation of the possible approval of a spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). Similarly, CNBC personality Jim Cramer, who dismissed Bitcoin last year, has recently turned bullish on the cryptocurrency. On-chain analyst PlanB remains confident that Bitcoin will breach the six-figure mark this year. Meanwhile, a wallet believed to be owned by Tether is reportedly sitting on $1.33 billion in Bitcoin profits, and Morgan Creek Capital founder Mark Yusko sees positive prospects for the crypto industry in 2024. However, economist Alex Krüger warns that Bitcoin could crash after the approval of a spot-based ETF.

Business Finance Investments
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

