Bitcoin Tumbles Again Amid Rising Treasury Yields, Strengthening U.S. Dollar

Bitcoin fell for a second day to start the new month and quarter, amid rising Treasury yields and strength in the U.S. dollar. The flagship cryptocurrency fell more than 5% on Tuesday to $65,747.74, bringing its two-day loss to about 7%, according to Coin Metrics. The slide began Monday, after data showed growth in the manufacturing sector for the first time since September 2022 and investor bets on June rate cuts began to cool. It's now off its all-time high, reached on March 14, by about 11%.

Advertisment

Market Dynamics and Whale Movements

Ether went down with it, losing 4.5% to trade at $3,319.08. Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level of the year and the dollar, which has an inverse relationship with bitcoin, reached its highest level in almost five months. Bitcoin's move may have been exacerbated by a large bitcoin holder, or "whale," who transferred more than 4,000 bitcoin to the Bitfinex exchange late Monday night. Data from CryptoQuant shows a spike in that exchange's reserves, which typically signals a boost in selling activity, that coincides with the sudden drop in bitcoin price late Monday night.

Impact on Related Stocks

Advertisment

Stocks tied to the performance of bitcoin were dragged down in premarket trading. Crypto exchange Coinbase fell 4%, while software provider MicroStrategy, which largely trade as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, lost nearly 7%. The largest mining stocks, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, lost 4% and 6%, respectively. CleanSpark, one of the best-performing miners this year, slid 4%.

Looking Ahead: Bitcoin Halving and Market Sentiment

April could be tumultuous for crypto and related stocks – particularly mining stocks. Investors are looking toward the bitcoin halving – which will slash the reward, and therefore revenue, of bitcoin miners – in the second half of the month. The event could hurt the performance of miners but historically has set bitcoin up for rallies of 300% or more in the months that follow. Bitcoin is still up 54% for 2024.