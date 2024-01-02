en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Surges Past $45,000 Amid Optimism Over Potential ETF Approval

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Bitcoin, the trailblazing cryptocurrency, has surged past the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022, reaching a 21-month peak of $45,488. This significant price milestone, a reflection of the growing integration of digital assets into traditional financial systems, is fuelled by investors’ optimism over the potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitcoin ETF: A Gateway to Mainstream Adoption

An ETF provides a more accessible route for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities of directly purchasing and holding the digital currency. This mechanism, if approved, could spur the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, thereby influencing its market dynamics. The anticipation of a Bitcoin ETF approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been a significant contributor to the positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.

The cryptocurrency jumped as much as 4.3% to reach its highest level since early 2022, with many traders expecting Bitcoin to touch the $50,000 mark soon. This rise is not solely attributed to the spot ETF optimism but also stems from indications of major central banks cutting interest rates. Other digital currencies, such as Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, have also seen advancements, rising by as much as 2.6%.

The Halving Effect and Bitcoin’s Future

Bitcoin’s impressive rebound of nearly 160% last year partially mitigated the impact of a severe 2022 crash that sent shockwaves throughout the crypto industry. The coin hit records after each of the last three halvings, a process that occurs roughly every four years and is expected to happen again in April. Despite these gains, Bitcoin remains below its 2021 pandemic-era record of almost $69,000. As the deadline for the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision on a spot ETF Bitcoin approaches, the world eagerly waits to witness the next chapter in Bitcoin’s journey and its potential impact on the broader financial landscape.

Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

